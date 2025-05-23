Downton Abbey and Line of Duty stars in 'dramatic' look at hit BBC crime drama's second season

The BBC's hit crime drama, The Gold, is returning to screens with its "dramatic" second season on Sunday, 8 June.

Hugh Bonneville leads the star-studded cast of the show, which is inspired by the true story of the 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery. Keep reading for all we know about season two, including the impressive new cast additions and what viewers can expect from the six new episodes.

© ANA BLUMENKRON Hugh Bonneville stars in The Gold

What is The Gold season 2 about?

The series is inspired by the true story and theories of the 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery, which saw the theft of £26 million worth of gold bullion, and the decades-long chain of events that followed.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Cristina Ríos Bordón Jack Lowden reprises his role as Kenneth Noye

Penned by Neil Forsyth (Guilt, Eric, Ernie & Me), the new series is inspired by the theories surrounding what happened to half of the stolen gold, which was never recovered by the police.

The synopsis reads: "Following multiple court cases and convictions of some of those involved in the theft and handling of the Brink's-Mat gold, the police realised that they had only ever been on the trail of half of the Brink's-Mat gold.

© BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Jean-Paul Malherbe The new series arrives on 8 June

"Series two is inspired by some of the theories around what happened to the other half. As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime. The Brink's-Mat Task Force embark on a series of dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police."

Who stars in the series?

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville reprises his role as DCI Brian Boyce, alongside Sanditon actress Charlotte Spencer as Nicki Jennings, Guilt actor Emun Elliott as Tony Brightwell, Knightfall's Tom Cullen as John Palmer, The Last Kingdom's Stefanie Martini as Marnie Palmer and Fargo star Sam Spruell as Charlie Miller.

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) also reprises his role as Kenneth Noye from episode three onwards.

© BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Anna Blumenkron The series is inspired by the true story of the 1983 Brink's-Mat robbery

Other returning cast members includes Peter Davison as Assistant Commissioner Gordon Stewart, Amanda Drew as CS Cath McClean and Silas Carson as Harry Bowman.

As for new additions to the cast, Victoria star Tom Hughes, Downton Abbey's Stephen Campbell Moore, Cheaters actor Joshua McGuire, Saltburn actor Joshua Samuels and Slow Horses actress Tamsin Topolski are among those who have joined the show.

© BBC/Tannadice Pictures Stephen Campbell Moore has joined the cast

Other new cast members include Rochelle Neil (Three Little Birds, The Nevers), Antonia Desplat (Shantaram, Modi), Lorna Brown (The Witcher, Vampire Academy), Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer, Boiling Point), Sean Teale (Doctor Odyssey, Rosaline) and Olivia Grant (Stardust, All the Money in the World).

The Gold season two release date

The Gold will return for its second series on Sunday, 8 June. All episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am, ahead of the series starting on BBC One at 9pm that evening.