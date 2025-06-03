Death in Paradise and Bridgerton actors join 'gripping' new 6-part drama with 'unexpected twists'

Channel 4 has announced the impressive ensemble cast for its upcoming legal drama, Pierre, about a West London duty solicitor who unravels "a chilling web of institutional corruption" when he investigates the suspicious death of a client.

Award-winning actor David Harewood OBE (Sherwood, Homeland) leads the cast in the title role and is joined by a cast of familiar faces, including actors from Death in Paradise, Bridgerton, Silent Witness and more.

As filming commences in West London, find out all we know about the series so far.

What is Pierre about?

The six-parter centres around "charming and funny" West London duty solicitor Pierre, a "force of nature" who is juggling the pressures of his job with his fragile personal life and keeping his head above water financially.

© Channel 4 David Harewood stars in Pierre

The synopsis continues: "His resilience is tested when he begins investigating the suspicious death of a young black client, Michael. As Pierre challenges the police's portrayal of Michael as a criminal, he unravels a chilling web of institutional corruption… When you come at the system, the system comes at you…

© Dave Benett David is known for his roles in Sherwood and Homeland

"This contemporary legal drama will follow Pierre as he risks everything—his career, his family, and his sense of self — to expose the truth. Each episode will also feature individual legal stories with unexpected twists that push Pierre and his team to their limits. Against the backdrop of legal aid cuts, the practice struggles to survive, often bending the law to fight for their clients' rights."

Who stars in Pierre?

Joining leading star David Harewood is Michele Austin (Hard Truths, This is Going to Hurt) in the role of Pierre's joint managing partner of their solicitor's firm, Charlotte Manners.

Meanwhile, Jason Flemyng (Pennyworth, Boiling Point) plays Pierre's best friend, DS Ronnie Miller.

© Gareth Cattermole/Contour by Get Jason Flemyng plays DS Ronnie Miller in the series

Also joining the ensemble cast are Dean-Charles Chapman (1917) as Danny Headman, Nikkita Chadha (Hijack) as Alecia Khan, Christopher Fairbank (Andor) as Sean Lambert, Sara Powell (Last Christmas) as Celeste Jeffreys, Pierre's wife and Cherrelle Skeete (Hanna) as Brenda Dean.

Rounding out the cast are newcomers Dylan Ennis as Eli Jeffreys and Ezrae Maye as Michael.

What have the cast and creatives said?

Ollie Madden, Director of Film4 and Channel 4 Drama, said he was "immediately taken" with the pilot episode's "wit, humanity, and gripping, authentic storytelling" in a statement from February.

Meanwhile, leading star David expressed his anticipation. "I'm very excited to be embarking on this journey with such fantastic actors," said the 59-year-old. "There's real warmth in the scripts and amongst the cast on Pierre and we're all thrilled to be along for the ride."

© Cato,Holly-Marie Michele Austin has been cast as Charlotte Manners

Co-writers John Donnelly and Roy Williams added: "Led by the brilliant David Harewood, this talented ensemble represents the very best of British talent. Bringing warmth, wit, compassion and grit to the world of Pierre. We hope audiences will be as thrilled with our cast as we are."

The series comes from the producers behind Netflix's Scoop, The Lighthouse, while Sarmad Masud (You Don't Know me, Boarders) takes on directing duties, with Jo Johnson (Adolescence, 1000 Blows) as producer.

When will Pierre be released?

A TX has yet to be announced. The series will air on Channel 4.