Slow Horses shares major season 5 update with dramatic first look

A first look at the highly anticipated fifth season of Apple TV+'s hit espionage drama Slow Horses has been unveiled – and it looks dramatic.

Gary Oldman leads the cast in the hugely successful spy thriller, which is based on Mick Herron's Slough House novel series and was first released in 2022. The award-winning actor plays Jackson Lamb, the talented but cantankerous leader of Slough House, the dumping ground of MI5 for spies who have made career-ending mistakes.

Alongside first look images, which includes one of a serious-looking Jackson Lamb in the midst of a phone call in a cafe, and another of a fearful looking Shirley Dander (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) and Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves) standing in a dimly-lit street, Apple TV shared the release date for the new season.

Fans can tune into the first two episodes on Wednesday, September 24. New episodes will air weekly after that until October 22.

© Courtesy of Apple Gary Oldman stars in Slow Horses

So, what can fans expect? Keep reading to find out more.

What to expect from Slow Horses season 5

In season five, "everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected," reads the synopsis.

© Courtesy of Apple Shirley Dander (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) and Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves) look fearful in first look photos

"After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules - cover your back - always apply."

Who stars in Slow Horses season 5?

Reprising their roles alongside Gary Oldman are Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander.

© Courtesy of Apple The new series arrives in September

Also returning for the new season are Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke, and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce, while Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed joins as a special guest star.

Slow Horses season 5 premieres globally on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.