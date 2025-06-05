The Gilded Age season three teases divorce for one beloved couple

Calling all fans of The Gilded Age! The long-awaited details – including the release date – have been announced for season three, so ready your pearls and prepare for a new era of the Emmy-nominated period drama.

As per usual, the trailer promises all the glitz and Regency glamour of the previous two series, but it was a snippet at the end that’s causing a stir among fans…

What can we expect for season 3?

In the clip, we see George Russell (played by Morgan Spector) and his wife Bertha (played by Carrie Coon) at odds with each other, with George saying: "Our family is on the verge of collapse."

After, we hear Agnes Van Rhijn (played by Christine Baranski) declare: "This is how it starts. First divorce, then exclusion from society." And it's this line that fans are taking as evidence that it could be George and Bertha facing a potential split.

© HBO Heads of the family George and Bertha Russell (Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon) and their son, Larry Russell (Harry Richardson)

Elsewhere, we see Bertha looking desperate as she tells George: "I can fix this."

Reacting to the trailer on social media, one person wrote: "No my babies George and Bertha can’t get divorced."

Another fan voiced their dismay: "NOT THE DIVORCE SEASON DELETE THIS", while another said, "Wdym?!? Please don't separate my power couple."

What is The Gilded Age about?

Created by Julian Fellowes, the writer behind Downton Abbey, season three follows the Russells as they prepare to take their place at the head of society.

The synopsis continues: "The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice.

© HBO Ben Lamb and Taissa Farmiga will return to the Regency drama

"Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionise the railroad industry – if it doesn’t ruin him first.

"Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career.

"As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear."

Who will be in The Gilded Age season 3?

You'll be pleased to know that alongside Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, season three will see the return of Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Taissa Farmiga, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton and Harry Richardson.

© HBO Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski are also back as Agnes Van Rhijn

The full cast includes Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

No matter what happens, we’ll be poised – pearls and all – to see it all unfold.

How can I watch The Gilded Age season 3?

The Gilded Age seasons one and two are available to watch now on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

The Gilded Age season 3 will be available to stream on Sky on Sunday, 22 June in the US and Monday, 23 June in the UK. The show will also be available to stream on NOW.