The Gilded Age's Christine Baranski - star's $2.2 million apartment is steeped in history

Christine Baranski shines in The Gilded Age, a compelling period drama penned by Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes. Examining the push and pull between old and new money families, the HBO hit is shot across New York, with Rhode Island's Newport mansions serving as the homes of the aristocracy and the nouveau riche.

With a demanding film schedule, Christine, who has been shooting season three, lives nearby, residing in an Upper East Side co-op building. A long-time Manhattanite, the actress purchased a duplex at 125 East 74th Street, according to the New York Times.

© Kevin Mazur Christine Baranski purchased a two-bedroom duplex in 2020

Steeped in history, Christine has lived in the same building for years and previously lived in a $1.39 million apartment, before upgrading to a bigger unit worth $2.2 million.

Equipped with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, Architectural Digest surmised in 2021 that Christine would need to make renovations, with photos from the original listing revealing that several rooms were under construction.

© Getty Christine's building was the childhood home of former First Lady, Jackie Kennedy Onassis

A jewel in the crown of New York real estate, the A-lister's property is steeped in history. Dating back to 1928, the decadent red-brick building was the childhood home of former First Lady, Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Designed by Lafayette A. Goldstone, the infamous architect was also responsible for creating 640 and 730 Park Avenue.

Christine's duplex is particularly regal, opening into an opulent entrance gallery. According to The New York Post, the living room has several distinguished features, including a woodburning fireplace, high-beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and custom built-in bookshelves.

Among the building's many amenities, Christine has a garden, a gym, a bike room, a storage room and a laundry room at her disposal.

The actress, who grew up in Buffalo, New York, also maintains a Connecticut residence. Having raised her two daughters – Lily and Isabel Cowles – in the suburban state, it holds a lot of fond memories for Christine. The Guardian states that Meryl Streep and Patti LuPone are among her neighbours, as was the late theatre legend, Stephen Sondheim.

© Getty Christine with her daughters Lily and Isabel Cowles

"After Meryl and I did Into the Woods, I'd say to her: 'Let's get together with Steve!' So I had the pleasure of some long dinners with him," Christine recalled.

The Gilded Age star first moved to Connecticut after meeting her late husband of 39 years, Matthew Cowles. He sadly passed away in 2014.

During their romance, which began in 1982, Matthew inherited his family home in Connecticut and moved there with Christine so they could raise their daughters.

© Getty Christine also owns a property in Connecticut, after moving there with her late husband to raise their family

The couple spent a lot of time there, but Matthew actually hailed from New York and had a connection to the Gilded Age. His great-grandfather was Joseph Drexel, who set up the New York branch of the Drexel Banking Company. "It was only slowly that I got to know him as someone who was actually raised on Park Avenue and 72nd Street," Christine told Town & Country.

"I was, of course, immersing myself in research on the Gilded Age. And I realized more deeply how connected my late husband's family had been."