Midsomer Murders star opens up about 'daunting' DCI Tom Barnaby return

Midsomer Murders star Daniel Casey has opened up about stepping into his former co-star John Nettles' shoes in the upcoming theatre adaptation of the hit ITV drama.

Daniel, who played sidekick Sergeant Troy in the long-running show from 1997 to 2008, will star as DCI Tom Barnaby in the UK theatre tour, The Killings at Badger's Drift.

In a new interview, Daniel said he feels "trepidatious" about taking on the iconic role.

"It feels right, it's a little daunting, and I do feel a little bit trepidatious," he told RadioTimes.com. "But I'm about the age John was in that first episode, so it does feel right.

© Getty Daniel Casey starred in six seasons of Midsomer Murders

"I'm just very excited about stepping into his shoes – although they're huge shoes to fill."

Reminiscing about working with John on the drama, Daniel said he and John "got on straight away", adding that the pair "had that chemistry right from the off."

What to expect from the upcoming stage show

Theatre director Guy Unsworth has adapted the pilot episode, Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift, which is based on the book by Caroline Graham.

The story is set in the picturesque village of Badger's Drift, where well-loved spinster Emily Simpson has been found dead and her friend, Lucy Bellringer, refuses to accept it was an accident.

John Nettles played DCI Tom Barnaby from 1997 until 2011

DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are quickly called in to investigate, uncovering a world of "hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries".

The synopsis continues: "With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences."

While Daniel stars as DCI Barnaby, the rest of the touring cast has yet to be announced.

What has John Nettles said about the production?

John, who starred in the murder mystery programme from 1997 until his retirement from the role in 2011, said he was "thrilled" that the show is being adapted for the stage.

© Tony Ward/TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images Daniel will play DCI Barnaby in the upcoming stage tour

"Such anticipation! I'm thrilled to hear that the exploits of those in Midsomer's Badger's Drift are being brought to the stage," he said in a statement, adding: "How exciting!"

When does the tour begin?

The tour opens at Richmond Theatre on 24 October and will run through to April 2026.