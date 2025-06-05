Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Midsomer Murders star opens up about 'daunting' DCI Tom Barnaby return
Subscribe
Midsomer Murders star opens up about 'daunting' DCI Tom Barnaby return
two actors in suits standing on grass outside village house© TV Times via Getty Images

Midsomer Murders star opens up about 'daunting' DCI Tom Barnaby return

Daniel Casey is stepping into John Nettles' shoes in the upcoming theatre adaptation

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Midsomer Murders star Daniel Casey has opened up about stepping into his former co-star John Nettles' shoes in the upcoming theatre adaptation of the hit ITV drama. 

Daniel, who played sidekick Sergeant Troy in the long-running show from 1997 to 2008, will star as DCI Tom Barnaby in the UK theatre tour, The Killings at Badger's Drift.

In a new interview, Daniel said he feels "trepidatious" about taking on the iconic role.

"It feels right, it's a little daunting, and I do feel a little bit trepidatious," he told RadioTimes.com. "But I'm about the age John was in that first episode, so it does feel right.

Daniel Casey in Midsomer Murders© Getty
Daniel Casey starred in six seasons of Midsomer Murders

"I'm just very excited about stepping into his shoes – although they're huge shoes to fill."

Reminiscing about working with John on the drama, Daniel said he and John "got on straight away", adding that the pair "had that chemistry right from the off."

What to expect from the upcoming stage show

Theatre director Guy Unsworth has adapted the pilot episode, Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift, which is based on the book by Caroline Graham.

The story is set in the picturesque village of Badger's Drift, where well-loved spinster Emily Simpson has been found dead and her friend, Lucy Bellringer, refuses to accept it was an accident.

John Nettles and Daniel Casey
John Nettles played DCI Tom Barnaby from 1997 until 2011

DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are quickly called in to investigate, uncovering a world of "hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries".

The synopsis continues: "With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences."

While Daniel stars as DCI Barnaby, the rest of the touring cast has yet to be announced. 

What has John Nettles said about the production? 

John, who starred in the murder mystery programme from 1997 until his retirement from the role in 2011, said he was "thrilled" that the show is being adapted for the stage. 

Midsomer Murders actors John Nettles and Daniel Casey, circa 2002© Tony Ward/TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images
Daniel will play DCI Barnaby in the upcoming stage tour

"Such anticipation! I'm thrilled to hear that the exploits of those in Midsomer's Badger's Drift are being brought to the stage," he said in a statement, adding: "How exciting!"

When does the tour begin? 

The tour opens at Richmond Theatre on 24 October and will run through to April 2026.

WATCH: Do yo remember Holly Willoughby's cameo on Midsomer Murders

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More