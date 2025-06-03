Former Midsomer Murders star gives 2-word verdict on current lead Neil Dudgeon

Former Midsomer Murders star Daniel Casey has given his verdict on Neil Dudgeon's performance as lead detective, DCI John Barnaby, in the long-running ITV drama.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the actor, who played Sergeant Troy in the ITV show from 1997 to 2008, described Neil as a "lovely fella", adding: "[He] does such a beautiful job."

Sergeant Troy left the titular county when he was promoted to Detective Inspector and transferred to Middlesbrough. His partner, DCI Tom Barnaby, was played by John Nettles, who left the show after a 14-year stint in 2011.

Daniel Casey played Sergeant Troy in the ITV show from 1997 to 2008

Speaking about whether he would ever reprise his role in the show, Daniel said: "It really hadn't occurred to me, but I would be open to everything really, and the show is so well loved still."

"I returned once when Cully got married and that was great. I loved my entrance. Coming flying off the road and crashing into the trees and walking out of the wreckage to see John standing there was just brilliant."

© ITV Neil Dudgeon currently stars in Midsomer Murders

He added: "So yeah, never say never, that would be a lovely idea wouldn't it!"

It comes as Daniel prepares to star in the upcoming theatre production of Midsomer Murders.

All to know about the Midsomer Murders theatre tour

DCI Tom Barnaby is taking to the stage for the first time in a new UK theatre tour. Daniel is set to star in the show, titled Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift, which is based on the popular drama and the book by author Caroline Graham.

© Getty Daniel is set to star in the upcoming theatre adaptation of the show

The tour will open at Richmond Theatre on 24 October and will run through to April 2026.

Daniel previously said it was "a real surprise" to be asked to play DCI Tom Barnaby in the stage adaptation.

© Bob Barclay/Shutterstock John Nettles starred in the ITV drama for 14 years

"I never expected to revisit the world of Midsomer, with its weird and wonderful characters and all their dark, twisted secrets," he said in a statement. "So to be asked to play the iconic role of Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby in this new stage adaptation of The Killings at Badger's Drift was a real surprise."

On taking on the role played by his former co-star John Nettles in the ITV show, Daniel said: "It has brought back some wonderful memories of such a happy time in my career playing Sergeant Troy and the fantastic time I had working with the amazing John Nettles and to be stepping into his shoes as Barnaby is both a little daunting and incredibly exciting."

What is the Midsomer Murders show about?

The series, which author Caroline described as "fast-paced and witty", is set in the picturesque village of Badger's Drift, where well-loved spinster Emily Simpson has been found dead and her friend, Lucy Bellringer, refuses to accept it was an accident.

The stage production kicks off in October

It's not long before DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of "hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries".

The synopsis continues: "With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences."