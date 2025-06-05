Viewers beg for second season of smash hit new show inspired by Friends

A comedy inspired by the 1990s sitcom Friends has been such a hit with viewers that they are already asking for a second season - but have you watched it yet? Adults is the new comedy-drama that has recently landed on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK, and follows a group of twenty-something pals dealing with life in New York City.

The show follows Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton who live together in Samir’s childhood home, "where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes".

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person posted: "I'm already loving FX's Adults. It perfectly fills the Broad City/Sunny/You're The Worst void in my life. I need more! The whole season is on hulu now!" Another person added: "Season 1 (2025 - 2025) What a fun and entertaining show, full of hilarious moments and aided by a great lead who all have great dynamic together, and fantastic chemistry. The jokes are so funny, and most of them land, the plotlines are unhinged."

WATCH: Adults is an ensemble comedy series about a group of twenty-somethings in New York

A third person posted: "Need everyone to tap into #Adults (on FX or Hulu) so I can get another season. Didn’t really expect much but I ended up loving the characters," while another added: "I've just (already) finished all 8 episodes of #AdultsFX, really a fun comedy like we had in the 2010s. I'm hoping for a season 2 because I miss them already!"

Comparing it to Prime Video's offering of the comedy Overcompensating, another person tweeted: "Just finished #Adults on FX. This and Prime’s #Overcompensating are two examples of the shows WE NEED: fun, humorous comedies led by ensemble casts."

© Getty Images for FX Networks Amita Rao attends FX's "Adults" premiere event

Series co-creator and showrunner Rebecca Shaw has spoken on the influence that the hit show Friends had on the series, saying: "We bonded over [Friends] very early in our friendship and relationship. We were fans, but also students of the thing. Even the name, Adults, is kind of an homage to the genre."

Will there be a season two?

Although there is no official renewal yet, Rebecca opened up about her hopes for season two to Collider. She said: "We’re really hoping there will be. We have so many more stories to tell with these characters.

© Getty Images for FX Networks Sarah Naftalis, Alicia Van Couvering, Rebecca Shaw, Jack Innanen, Nick Grad, Kate Lambert, Owen Thiele, Amita Rao, Ben Kronengold, Stefani Robinson, (front row, L-R) Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, and Nick Kroll attend FX's "Adults" premiere

"We have fallen madly in love with them and want to see what they look like in relationships and out of, and at work, and navigating new friendships, and friendships falling apart. Issa and Paul Baker’s relationship is one that we’ve sort of taken for granted over the course of the first few episodes. I think there’s a lot more to mine there and things that we’re so excited for our audiences to see."