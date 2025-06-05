Robin Roberts' real reason for her GMA absence explained — well-known replacement steps in as star returns to 'happy place'

Robin Roberts is a popular member of Good Morning America and has been co-hosting the ABC news show for over a decade.

But this week, the TV host has been noticeably absent from the famous news desk.

Her co-anchors George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan haven't addressed her absence, but instead have been hosting alongside Rebecca Jarvis - another well-known face on the show.

© ABC Robin Roberts has been missing from GMA all week

While it hasn't been addressed on the show, the star herself has explained where she has been on social media.

On Instagram, Robin has been updating her followers with photos and videos from her vacation to Florida - which she often calls her "happy place" - and it looks like she's having a wonderful time. In fact, the star even teased that she wouldn't mind moving to the sunshine state in her latest Instagram upload.

© Instagram Robin Roberts is currently on vacation in Florida - and having the best time!

Robin posted footage of herself kayaking with her dog Lukas, and captioned the video: "'Move to Florida, buy the car you want' More like Kayak! Mommy Amber has been celebrating Taylor Swift's purchase of her masters and forgot she had @taylorswift playing ever so quietly on her Spotify."

Another upload featured Robin looking happy and relaxed while posing next to chef Jeremy Ford at her hotel, Hawk Cay Resort. In the picture, the pair were posing in the hotel's bar, with Robin looking stylish in a summer hat and patterned two-piece.

© Instagram Robin enjoyed a kayak ride with her dog Lukas while on vacation

She wrote alongside the picture: "Enjoyed a wonderful, delicious evening @saltandash.flakeys thanks to chef extraordinaire @chefjeremyford!! Will share all the yummy dishes in my stories."

While Robin is having a great time away, her fans have been missing her on GMA.

© Getty Images Robin with her GMA co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan

The star has been working on GMA since 2005 and in 2022, along with co-star George, they became the longest-running TV duo, having marked 13 years working together.

Michael, meanwhile, joined the show in 2016. Praising working with her co-stars during an interview with AP, Robin said: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other. That's such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

© Instagram Robin and her wife Amber Laign

Robin has also shared a lot of her life on the show over the years, from her well-documented health battle with breast cancer and a bone marrow transplant, as well as far happier news concerning her engagement and marriage to Amber.

The pair tied the knot in 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Connecticut, with many of Robin's GMA co-stars attending the special day.