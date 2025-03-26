GMA's Robin Roberts showcases athletic physique in sun-kissed beach photo far away from New York City

Robin Roberts lives in New York City in a stunning Manhattan apartment, close to the GMA studios, where she commutes in the early hours of the morning each weekday.

However, whenever she can, the popular anchor flies to Key West in Florida with her wife, Amber Laign, and their rescue dog Lukas - somewhere she has often referred to as her "happy place".

Just last week, the former sports anchor spent a few days there, and was pictured looking happy and relaxed in a new beach photo posted on Instagram.

© Instagram Robin Roberts soaked up the sun in Key West

In the picture, Robin was all smiles as she sat on a sun lounger by the clear blue ocean, with her dog Lukas perched on her lap.

Robin flexed her toned arms in the photograph, and looked happy and relaxed dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, teamed with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

© Instagram/GMA Robin and her wife Amber Laign are huge fans of Key West and even had a themed engagement party dedicated to the sunny location

The photo was posted on Robin's dog Lukas' Instagram account, which boasts over 21k followers.

Robin and Amber are such big fans of Key West, that they even themed their bachelorette party around it back in 2023.

The couple first met on a blind date 20 years ago and have been together ever since. They went public with their relationship in 2013, when Robin came out via a Facebook post, where she spoke about her long-term relationship with a wellness expert.

Key West is extra special for the couple too, because they don't live together full-time, meaning that when they are in Florida, they can spend quality time as a couple.

While Robin is in NYC during the week, Amber lives full-time in their home in Connecticut. During the pandemic, however, Robin moved to be with Amber while recording GMA remotely.

© Instagram Robin and her wife Amber got married in 2023

In an interview in 2021, Robin told People: "We spent more time together this year than in the previous 15 years combined. We've never been stronger!"

She continued: "I remember when I packed up part of my dressing room here [in New York] and headed home to Connecticut a year ago. I'm glad I packed a lot of patience.

© Instagram Robin lives in NYC during the week

"Didn't pack much clothes, but I packed patience. That's what I really learned this past year – being patient, understanding what is really important, and that I don't have to be on the hamster wheel all the time. I don't have to get on a plane."

She added: "I hate that saying, 'Staying in the moment,' but it forced me to do that. I'm grateful." Before this, Robin touched upon their unique living arrangements during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014.

© Photo: Getty Images Robin and Amber live for most of the time in Connecticut

"I'm reading in the book that you don't live together because you get up at 3am," Ellen told Robin, in reference to her book, Everybody's Got Something, that was released that year.

In the book, the journalist wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"