GMA's George Stephanopoulos marks joyful family news involving oldest daughter

George Stephanopoulos is a doting dad-of-two, and had reason to celebrate over the weekend involving his firstborn.

The Good Morning America host and his wife Ali Wentworth left New York City to venture to Rhode Island, where they watched their daughter Elliott graduate from Brown University.

The 21-year-old was pictured on Ali's Instagram account skipping in the college grounds with her two friends, who were all coordinating in white dresses.

George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth paid tribute to their daughter following her graduation from Brown University

Ali wrote in the caption: "She did it! Happy graduation to an incredible human being who has her father’s brain and my legs. And if it was the other way around- she'd be screwed. Proud parents! All our children deserve an education!"

Elliott is at the same college as many other well-known celebrity children, including Carys Douglas - the daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, and James Wilkie Broderick - the son of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick - who also both graduated this weekend.

George and Ali's daughter Elliott on her graduation day with her friends

Elliott is following in her father's footsteps and did a work placement in London as part of her degree. During this time, she helped work backstage on the set of Good Morning America.

She even made a brief cameo on the show. She was working while her dad was in the UK to report on the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

© Getty Images George and Ali share two grown-up daughters

Shortly before wrapping up his segment outside Buckingham Palace, George proudly announced to his co-anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and Rebecca Jarvis: "Hey guys before you go, I have a special PA [production assistant] here in London today."

Elliott then appeared on screen and gave a wave before quickly jumping out of frame, prompting George to say: "Oh no she got shy very fast!"

© Instagram George and Ali are doting parents

She then jumped back in for another brief "hi" to the delight of her dad's co-hosts, as he joked: "I decided to put her to work today," while smiling ear-to-ear, and Robin quipped: "It's great to see even a glimpse of her… enjoy your time there."

George and Ali are no doubt looking forward to having Elliott home for the summer, along with her younger sister Harper, who is studying at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

© Nina Westervelt George and Ali with their daughters Elliott and Harper

When George made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark in 2024, he told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos how happy he was to have his daughters home for the summer. "They're home, our oldest daughter Elliott, she was also in London this semester, she just got back," he said.

George continued: "Our youngest daughter Harper just finished her first year at Vanderbilt, so we had empty nesting for the first time," before noting: "We were really apprehensive about it."

He explained: "Because we had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great." On how life has changed at home now it's just him and Ali most of the time, George said: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."