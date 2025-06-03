Skip to main contentSkip to footer
'Twisted' 8-part workplace thriller coming to ITVX hailed as 'must-watch' by viewers
woman and man standing in office© Amazon/Everett/Shutterstock

Christoph Waltz stars in dark comedy-thriller, The Consultant

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
A "twisted" new workplace thriller is coming to ITV in a matter of days – and viewers have already hailed the show as a must-watch.

Christoph Waltz stars in The Consultant as Regus Patoff, a mysterious new consultant hired to improve business at gaming company CompWare after the sudden murder of its CEO. But it's not long before the company's employees become suspicious of their new boss.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more, from the show's plot to the star-studded cast. 

man in suit sitting in chair© Amazon/Everett/Shutterstock

What is The Consultant about?

Based on Bentley Little's 2015 novel of the same name, The Consultant, which first aired on Prime Video in 2023, is billed as a "twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee".

The synopsis continues: "When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives."

man sitting at desk with another man standing in front of it© Amazon/Everett/Shutterstock

Who stars in The Consultant?

Christoph Waltz (Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained) leads the cast as Regus Patoff.

The two-time Oscar-winner is joined by Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns) as Craig, Brittany O'Grady (The White Lotus, The Messengers) as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero (The Menu, Spirited) as Patti.

man in suit standing in office© Courtesy of Prime Video

What have viewers and TV critics said about the show?

The show was met with mainly positive reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter describing it as "a chamber piece of escalating creepiness", while The Guardian hailed Christoph Waltz's performance as "immaculate" in its three-star review. 

The series was also well-received by viewers upon its initial release, with one person writing on X: "Finished watching #TheConsultant and that was a RIDE," while another added: "New show obsession, 3 eps in!!! This is very sadistic, psychological and absolutely brilliant! Christoph Waltz is insanely good."

Other viewers called for a second season of the "must-watch" show, with one person penning: "The Consultant S1 was a masterclass in tension - Christoph Waltz is unstoppable! We NEED Season 2 to see what chaos Regus Patoff unleashes next. Make it happen!" while another wrote: "I binged watched #TheConsultant on Prime Video today. I was really blown away by this show. Its story was both entertaining and riveting at times. Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, and Brittany O'Grady really shine. There definitely potential for a second season but it stands tall as is."

man in suit standing in front of room full of screens© ITV / Amazon Studios

The Consultant release date

The Consultant will be available to stream on ITVX on Sunday, 8 June. The show is also available on Prime Video. 

WATCH: The trailer for The Consultant

