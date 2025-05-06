Peacock confirms return of hot reality show Love Island – but who is this year's host?

Love Island USA's 2024 season was one of the franchise's best ever – and Peacock are hoping for a repeat performance as season seven will air on June 3, 2025.

Ariana Madix will once again return as the host, and star in the first teaser trailer, which teases sexy new singles and plenty of drama as it returns to Fiji.

Watch the first trailer for Love Island USA season 7

Iain Stirling will join Ariana as the narrator for the new season, which will introduce a "brand new roster of singles, new additions to the vibrant Fiji villa, and the return of the infamous Caaa Amor".

What happens on Love Island?

"Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples' challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns, and even a few surprise guests. Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who goes home heartbroken."

Ariana Madix is front and center of new Love Island USA poster

2024 Islanders

The 2024 season saw Kordell Beckham, the younger brother of NFL player Odell Beckham Jr, win the series with Serena Page; the pair had also been together since the first coupling ceremony.

Robert Rausch, who previously appeared on the previous season as a Casa Amor bombshell, returned as a fan favorite, and built a strong bromance with Brit Aaron Evans, who won season 1 of The Traitors UK.

Rob also had an immediate attraction with Leah Kateb but the pair were on the rocks almost immediately, leading to a season-long will-they-won't-they.

© Peacock Robert Rausch and Leah Kateb in a still from Love Island USA 2024

Leah became a divisive islander but one who won over the audience and became a hit particular among the TikTok audience.

Her friendship with Serena and JaNa Craig saw them become known as the PPG, and their continued friendship has led to calls for their own TV show.

Love Island spin-off

However, instead, the islanders have been brought back together for a spin-off called Love Island: Beyond the Villa that will follow their lives in Los Angeles after the fust settled on their newfound fame.

© Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock JaNa, Serena and Leah, aka the PPG

JaNa, Aaron, Leah, Serena and Kendall are all expected to take part, along with Miguel Harichi, whom Leah ended the show in a relationship with, Kenny Rodriguez who was JaNa's boyfriend, Olivia Walker, Kaylor Martin and Connor Newsum.

Leah and Miguel

"Happy birthday to my guardian angel, invisible string, my lover, and my other half," Leah shared of Miguel for his birthday in early March.

© Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock Miguel and Leah (bottom row, right) are still together

"You’re sleeping next to me as I write this and I feel like the luckiest girl in the [world]. You feel like a hug of sunshine, all the time every time. I will forever be grateful that you came into my life and brought nothing but love, peace, happiness, safety, and pure joy into it."

She added: "I know you always say I motivate you, but the truth is you motivate me. Your drive, your passion, and energy is beyond inspiring. And your energy is irreplaceable. My one true love, my only love & my forever love."