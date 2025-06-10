Amanda Owen 'delighted' as she announces major career change

Amanda Owen is expanding her horizons as she embarks on a career as a children's author. The Our Yorkshire Farm star will debut as a children's writer with the release of seven new books.

The farmer, 50, who is also known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, shot to fame after starring in the Channel 5 documentary series, Our Yorkshire Farm, which followed her and her now ex-husband Clive and their nine children on Ravenseat Farm.

Amanda's debut as a children's author

Amanda is set to release seven new titles, including picture books, middle-grade non-fiction and fiction.

Her first book, Christmas Tales From The Farm, is a collection of short stories for children aged eight to 12 inspired by life on the farm and is expected to be released on September 11 this year.

© LORNA ROACH Amanda Owen is making her debut as a children's author

In a statement, Amanda shared her excitement about entering the world of publishing. "I am absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to enter the world of children's books with renowned publishers, Puffin," said the mum-of-nine.

"As a mother myself, I know firsthand the joy that books can bring to young readers and how a book can stay with you into adulthood, take you places and open up new worlds.

© Instagram Amanda and Clive pictured with four of their children

"To be taken under the wing of the Puffin family, publishers of some of my childhood favourites, is something that I could never have dreamed of being possible."

The collection of short stories, which will be illustrated by Becca Hall, will follow countryside characters including a runaway reindeer, special chickens and a clever sheepdog.

Editor at Puffin, Katie Sinfield, said: "It felt only natural to bring Amanda's remarkable farming experience and wonderful gift for storytelling to young readers.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amanda's first book will be released in September

"I can't wait for families everywhere to meet real-life characters such as Chalky the dog and Coco the sheep, and to experience the magic of Ravenseat Farm through the warmth of Amanda's bestselling writing and Becca Hall's beautiful illustrations," she continued.

"Christmas Tales From The Farm is an incredible book to kick-start our ambitious publishing partnership, and the perfect, must-have gift for every household to read together this Christmas."

Amanda's other books

The upcoming children's books won't be Amanda's first literary release. The TV star is also known for The Yorkshire Shepherdess trilogy and her 2021 book, Celebrating The Seasons With The Yorkshire Shepherdess, which features stories, photographs and recipes from her life at Ravenseat.

© Bruce Adams/ANL/Shutterstock The farmer rose to fame on Our Yorkshire Farm

The announcement comes as Amanda stars in the Channel 4 series, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids, which follows the farmer and her family as they renovate a derelict farmhouse, which is known locally as Anty John's, in the Yorkshire Dales.