Amanda Owen's 'brave' kids could be twins in incredible update

Amanda Owen is and always has been incredibly honest about the reality of raising nine children, and often gives fans a glimpse at their exciting family life, running a farm with plenty of livestock.

The Our Yorkshire Farm presenter often takes to social media to share the off-camera lives of her large brood, and her latest video is just breathtaking.

Amanda posted a breathtaking carousel of photos and videos to Instagram on Tuesday, showing off the incredible scenery around them. One of the videos showed two of her daughters diving headfirst into the lake, in near-matching outfits.

In the caption, she penned: "If you haven't already dipped your toe in the water and watched TV series Our Farm Next Door then you can catch up with Channel 4 streaming."

The Yorkshire Shepherdess continued: "And for those lovely people that already tune in to meander their way through an hour of gentle television. Taking in the gorgeous views whilst following the twists and turns, highs and lows of everyday life on the farm with the family, animals and the challenge of the ongoing renovation project."

© Instagram Amanda Owen's kids were twinning in the beautiful photos

She concluded: "A big thank you [praying emoji] would not be possible without you. [red heart emoji]."

Fans rushed to the comments to express their excitement at the video. One wrote: "What a wonderful life your children have and so brave jumping in the river in a swimsuit. I love river swimming but in my wetsuit."

Another wrote: "What a great life they have not sat on xboxes etc outdoors adventures."

Amanda Owen's son recently broke his silence on his parents' split

Reuben Owen, Amanda and Clive's eldest son, recently shared his thoughts on his parents' split to The Telegraph.

Amanda Owen's eldest son, Reuben opened up about his parents' split

The star of Life in the Dales explained: "The media still likes to dig up my parents' separation, making out there was some massive battle when there wasn't."

He continued: "I know how it went, and it was all very amicable. They grew apart and split up, but they are still brilliant parents whether they're together or not."

Reuben added: "Every now and again, there will be a headline about some little thing that has been blown up out of all proportion. But you can't be on telly and then expect people not to be interested in what you're doing off-screen."