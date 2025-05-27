Amanda Owen shares 'personal hurdles' at home with 9 kids amid drastic change

Amanda Owen is often updating her fans about life on her farm, Ravenseat, where she lives with her nine children and her ex-husband, Clive.

The TV star's candour about running a busy household is often met with praise and support, especially recently when the Yorkshire Shepherdess opened up about her recent "personal hurdles" at home as the family undergoes some drastic changes.

The mother-of-nine, who fronts her own Channel 5 show, Our Yorkshire Farm, took to her social media over the Bank Holiday weekend to share an adorable photo of their sheepdog with some wise words.

© Instagram Amanda Owen's updates from Ravenseat Farm are welcomed by her fans

"I think it fair to say that on all levels, day to day, work-wise and on a personal level, there are and always will be hurdles to overcome," she wrote.

Amanda then followed up with a pun referencing their beloved animal in the snap: "Dogged determination is what is needed."

© Instagram Amanda and her nine children live at their family farm in the Yorkshire Dales

The Yorkshire Shepherdess' followers were quick to heap kind messages in the comments section upon reading her post. One person said: "You and your family demonstrate this every single day."

Another echoed this by writing: "You've got enough determination for 10 people, Amanda. Admired by so many. Let the work begin," as a third reiterated: "Stoic as ever! Keep doing what you are doing and ignore the criticism, you all rock! xx."

Amanda has been keeping her fans updated with their renovation work View post on Instagram

Amanda Owen's drastic changes at Ravenseat Farm

It's been a whirlwind time for Amanda and her family. Though there never seems to be a quiet moment at the busy farm in the Yorkshire Dales, the renovation of their separate farmhouse, Anty John's, has meant that it's been all systems go.

The family have had a team of experts on hand to work tirelessly on the major project, which Amanda described as a "huge undertaking."

© Instagram Amanda and Clive with four of their children as they continue to work on Anty John's, a derelict farmhouse on their farm they're transforming completely

But it's not only the builders who have been working hard as Amanda herself has been overseeing the project, while some of her older children have also got stuck into the hard graft on-site.

Last week, the 'Yorkshire Shepherdess' gave a shout-out to her children to express her pride at how they handle being a part of the huge construction project taking place at Ravenseat, despite, at times, "arguing and fighting".

Amanda wrote: "Time for a shout out to this lot, the ones are that are definitely not behind the scenes."

© Instagram Amanda and Clive share nine children

She added: "They will be oblivious to this post, but any proclamation at just exactly how proud I am of them all will not even figure as they already know. They wave, smile and chat to unknowns, exude energy, positivity, raw honesty, give away time, eggs and bunches of rhubarb.

"They also argue, bicker, fight, swear and skive in no particular order. I do too. That is reality."