Exclusive: Kristin Davis shares Christmas tradition her two kids 'cherish'

When we catch up with actress Kristin Davis, she has just finished filming romantic comedy drama series And Just Like That… and is ready for some rest and relaxation at home this Christmas.

Speaking of her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, Kristin says the trio may well catch up over the festive break. "We've just wrapped filming for season three, so I’m sure we'll all be taking time to rest and recuperate for 2025. We always check in with each other over the holidays," she says.

© XNY/Star Max Kristin Davis shares her most cherished Christmas tradition exclusively with HELLO!

However, the star, who shot to fame playing Charlotte York in Sex and the City and has a new podcast called Are You a Charlotte? starting on 13 January, exclusively tells HELLO! what she is looking forward to the most.

"I'll be spending Christmas with my family; it's a special and unique time. We’ll enjoy lots of delicious food, and I'm sure there will be plenty of my Christmas cookies to go around," says Kristin, who is is mum to Gemma Rose, 13, and six-year-old Wilson.

"Baking Christmas cookies is a tradition I cherish. We have a family recipe passed down through generations, and I love the sense of connection it brings – not only to my childhood, but also to the memories I’m creating with my family."

These include decorating a Christmas tree with the ornaments Kristin has been collecting for years.

The actress and producer, 59, is a fan of Made51's Holiday Collection – 24 festive ornaments handcrafted by refugees in connection with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, for which she has been a goodwill ambassador since 2017.

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Kristin meets the women of Mahama refugee camp in Rwanda

"It's always a delight to talk about where these decorations come from and the talented people who created them," she says of the collection, in which each item comes with a story about the makers' heritage, journey or host community.

"My kids love the animal designs – the Snow Leopard made by Afghan refugees and the Charming Songbird made by Karenni refugees in Thailand. My favourites are the beaded pieces, especially the Blossom of Hope, which is made by women in South Sudan."

The holiday period is a time for giving, and thinking of others is an important value that Kristin teaches her children. "This is something I encourage all year round, not just at Christmas,” she says. "I'd love my children to grow up understanding that generosity and kindness aren't limited to the holiday season but are values to carry with them always."

The star has been a UNHCR ambassador since 2017

Kristin has travelled with UNHCR to South Africa, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya, where she has met female refugees contributing to the collection. Over 94% of the brand's artisans are women, and many are able to support their families with the income they make.

"One conversation I had in Kenya stayed with me," she recalls. "A refugee woman named Eugenia shared how being part of Made51 gave her the chance to learn skills that transformed her life.

"Despite the incredible hardship she faced, being forced to start over in a new country, she was able to establish independence because she had the opportunity to earn."

Goodwill Ambassador Kristin meets with refugee artisans

Kristin also reveals that she likes to give the decorations – such as the Sisterhood Pouch, made in Lebanon by Syrian refugees – as wrap presents at the end of filming.

"I love what it represents – the power of women supporting women – and how it reminds me of my own role models and inspires me to be one for others," she says.

To buy the range, visit made51.org and see unhcr.org/uk/

Kristin Davis' new podcast 'Are You a Charlotte?' launches on 13 January on iHeart. See @areyouacharlottepodcast

To read the full exclusive interview with Kristin, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK now. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.