Aimee Lou Wood's unbreakable bond with her lookalike sister Emily revealed

Actress Aimee Lou Wood has enjoyed a stratospheric rise to stardom in recent years. She shot to fame in Netflix series Sex Education, and has since been taking the world by storm, most recently appearing in hit HBO series, The White Lotus.

While much is known about her acting career, join us as we take a closer look at her family life, including her unbreakable bond with her lookalike sister, Emily Wood.

© Getty Images The actress at the Los Angeles premiere of The White Lotus season 3

Their mutual love for the arts

The Manchester-born sibling duo have pursued creative careers, with Aimee honing her talents as an actress, while Emily has forged a career as a makeup artist. Emily, who is two years younger than Aimee, has worked on numerous fashion shoots and is renowned for her bold use of colour and innovative techniques.

In an interview with Off The Block magazine, she said: "This isn't about being palatable. I'm aware and love that my makeup often has a childlike texture to it or an unapologetic, haute, hot mess feel. More is more here."

After being inspired by family members including her grandmother and her mother, she did an art foundation course, followed by a short fashion makeup course. Emily has since amassed a significant following on the likes of Instagram and TikTok, and occasionally teams up with her sister to create snappy tutorials.

Emily is also the brains behind many of Aimee Lou's red carpet beauty looks. In a post shared to social media, the actress recently told her followers: "This is a big deal for me today. I'm doing my own makeup which is rare as I'm so bad at it. I grew up with a makeup artist sister, so I never even did it then. And then I became an actor and everyone is always doing it for me."

London bound

Aimee Lou and Emily both live in London. Of their close proximity to one another, the White Lotus star told Notion in 2019: "Now we live together in London and it just feels right. We were instantly back to how we were – unstrained and honest… Having Emily here makes everything easier - we can be our authentic selves without having to worry about being cool."

© Getty Images The star rose to fame on Sex Education

Pillars of support

The sibling duo are each other's biggest cheerleaders and have been vocal about their supportive instincts. "We both do completely different things that sometimes get to intertwine… and it's so special. That's another great thing about London; you get to embrace your bizarre style with makeup and be welcomed for it," Aimee Lou told Notion.

© Getty Images Emily is an editorial makeup artist

She continued: "The thing with me and Emily is that we're both so different, clever, and beautiful in our unique ways… Emily has taught me so much - especially about being braver with my emotions and allowing myself to be vulnerable to the right people."