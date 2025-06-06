Kelly Ripa is 'considering' a big career move — and her family are encouraging her

Kelly Ripa has been in the entertainment industry for decades, and is a household name as a result.

But the Live star has been speaking a lot recently about another career path, and her family are encouraging her too!

After her youngest son Joaquin, 22, completed his final year at Michigan University earlier in 2025, the Live Wire author admitted she was considering becoming a student.

© ABC Kelly Ripa opened up about a very different career option on Live

Most recently, Kelly teased on June 4th's episode of Live that getting a law degree wasn't completely off the cards.

"Maybe that's what you should do, you should get your law degree," Mark Consuelos told his wife during the show. While reluctant at first, joking that she'd be "the world's oldest law student," after some encouragement from Mark who told her she was "whip smart," she took a moment to consider it. "We'll see, never say never," she said.

© Getty Images Kelly said "never say never" about the idea of going to law school

In April, Kelly spoke in detail about going to college now that her son wouldn't be there. "You know what you should do? Now that he's going to be out, you should go to school and he won't be weirded out by his mom being in class," Mark told his wife.

"My whole thing is – I want to go to college, I want to go to a four-year university, and I want to get my degree in something. What? I don't know. I should go into broadcast — that's an easy A. I'll take an easy A. I'll go into communications!" she replied.

© Disney via Getty Images Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos have been co-hosting together since 2023

While Kelly considers whether she would want to study again, she's got plenty to keep busy with at work.

The Live team have had a busy few months, having recently packed up and moved to their new studio location in SoHo, waving goodbye to their Upper West Side home.

Kelly is also busy focusing on being there for her three grown-up children, who are all carving out careers in the entertainment industry too.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly and Mark with their three children

Her oldest son Michael is an actor, who has appeared in shows including Riverdale alongside his dad, while her only daughter Lola is a talented singer. Her youngest son Joaquin has graduated with a degree in theater and previously revealed he hoped to pursue this as a career.

Despite having famous parents, Kelly and Mark's children aren't expecting to have their careers handed to them on a plate, thanks to their impressive work ethic.

Kelly previously opened up about her children's attitude during a chat with Daily Mail. She said: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

Kelly is a doting mom

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

Kelly and Mark raised their three children there in their beautiful townhouse, located a stone's throw away from Central Park. The stunning Upper East Side townhouse has been turned into their "forever home," and despite being empty nesters, their children often come around to stay.