Netflix viewers are 'binge-watching' 'unmissable' murder mystery drama with new Bridgerton star

Netflix fans are loving a new crime drama - but have you tried watching the hit show yet? Starring Rings of Power actor Charlie Vickers and Bridgerton actress Yerin Ha, viewers have admitted to binge-watching the hit show.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person posted: "Just binge-watched the new Netflix adaptation of Jane Harper's 'The Survivors', and it's a must-watch! The show masterfully explores complex emotions, with #CHARLIEVICKERS delivering a standout performance."

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix’s The Survivors

Another person added: "Intense human drama dealing with loss and deep resentment. Great Australian small town atmosphere. Top murder mystery. [8.5/10] #TheSurvivors," while a third added: "The Survivors was a suspenseful, gripping Australian mystery that consistently kept me guessing. A well-crafted character-driven story about sins of the past and a collective trauma. Solid performances by Charlie & Yerin. This show explored some deep layered themes #TheSurvivors."

Another fan added: "I just watched 'The Survivors', I enjoyed this series alot, the story is so intense with so many twists & turns, had me constantly guessing & in suspense the whole time. Fantastic acting by the whole cast too, including Yerin. Overall a great mini series #YerinHa #TheSurvivors."

© Courtesy Of Netflix Kieran's mother Verity in The Survivors

So what is The Survivors all about? The synopsis reads: "Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his home town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces.

"When the body of a young woman is found on the beach, the town is once again rocked by tragedy and the investigation of her death threatens to reveal long-held secrets, the truth about the missing girl, and a killer amongst them."

Who is Yerin Ha?

Yerin Ha stars in the show as Mia, Kieran's partner who is also from the town, and was the best friend of Gabby, the young girl who went missing 15 years prior. Yerin is set to star as the series' lead Sophie, who will be the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton.

© Courtesy Of Netflix Yerin Ha as Mia, Charlie Vickers as Kieran in The Survivors

The series follows each Bridgerton sibling as they find love each season - and has already been renewed for seasons five and six. It has been confirmed that the new series will be released in 2026 - so watch this space!