Bodyguard and Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has revealed plans for his new upcoming ITV drama, where he will serve as executive producer, and if it is anything like his previous dramas, it looks like we are in for a treat! The new series, Trigger Point, will see Line of Duty star Vicky McClure play Lana Washington, a bomb disposal operative.

According to Deadline, the show will follow the "reckless" operative who is pushed to dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices in London. The synopsis reads: "Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can’t help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit. It’s a terrifying thought, but against all odds how does she prove it and discover the bomber’s real identity?"

Jed created the hugely popular BBC series Bodyguard

Speaking about the upcoming series, Vicky said: "So grateful to be working with Jed again. I’m really looking forward to creating a strong, bright and troubled character in Lana Washington. Daniel Brierley has produced a brilliant and nail-biting script. I can’t wait to get started later this year." ITV's Polly Hill praised by script by Daniel Brierly, saying: "Trigger Point has you on the edge of your seat from the start. It’s a brilliant script by Daniel and I can’t believe this is his first commission. I’m delighted to be working with Jed who knows better than anyone how to bring these thrillers to screen and Vicky is the perfect Lana. It’s a fabulous team and an exciting show for ITV."

Jed added: "Everyone at HTM Television is honoured Vicky McClure will star in Trigger Point, Daniel Brierley’s breathless thriller that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. We’re immensely grateful to Polly Hill and ITV for giving this opportunity to a brand-new writer."