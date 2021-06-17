Line of Duty star Vicky McClure's Trigger Point shares exciting first look 

Vicky McClure is set to star in a new drama following bomb disposal operatives, and ITV has released some first-look snaps from the exciting new show, Trigger Point.

The series, which is produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio's HTM Television, follows Vicky as Lana Washington, a front line officer, and Adrian Lester as Joel Nutkins, who works with her.

The synopsis reads: "Both ex-military, the pair are close, having served together in Afghanistan. When a terrorist campaign threatens the capital over the summer, the Expos are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate."

WATCH: Line of Duty: Is series 7 happening? What we know so far

Vicky previously shared a photo of the front of episode one's script, tweeting: "This has been waiting in the wings a while, great to read through with a brilliant cast today. Daniel's written an amazing script & great to be back in business with @Jed_Mercurio & @HTMTelevision @itv #triggerpoint."

Jed also shared the news, adding: "Brilliant scripts, brilliant cast. Can't wait to start filming Trigger Point for @ITV written by Daniel Brierley starring @Vicky_McClure."

Meanwhile, Vicky's LOD co-star Adrian Dunbar also has a full working schedule, as he is set to star in the new ITV series Ridley. In a statement, he said: "I don't think I've ever headed into a production with more excitement and enthusiasm. As an actor I know how rare it is to be given such a wonderful opportunity."

He added: "Jonathan and I worked closely together on the very successful series Blood, and I’m confident we can bring some of that magic to Ridley. Here’s to getting the team together and developing a show that audiences can find both entertaining and engaging."

