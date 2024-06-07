Kim Cattrall, 67 looks radiant as she makes rare appearance with boyfriend Russell Thomas, 53

Kim Cattrall made a rare and delightful appearance with her boyfriend, Russell Thomas, 53, at the Alexander Wang runway show in New York City on Wednesday. The Sex and the City alum, now 67, showcased her ageless beauty and style, posing confidently with her arm around her handsome partner.

The couple, who have been together for almost eight years, first met in 2016. "We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch, and then he came out to Vancouver," Kim shared with People in 2020. "It was very brave of him because we didn't really know each other, other than having a few meals together. But he came, and we got along great, and we've been together ever since."

Having been married three times previously, Kim cherishes Russell's ability to make her laugh and the comfort she feels around him. "It's just so easy. I'm very comfortable around him. He's a firecracker, and he's got a wicked sense of humor. And he's easy on the eyes!"

Kim looked sensational in her black ensemble for the event. She wore a chic black outfit paired with sheer black hose, studded black heels, and a matching Alexander Wang Ricco shoulder bag, which retails for over $1,000.

The Liverpool-born star completed her look with an edgy pair of studded black open-toe heels and a boxy black handbag. Her long-time boyfriend complemented her style in a black suit and coat with wide lapels and relaxed pants, creating a striking silhouette.

Russell Thomas (L) and Kim Cattrall attend the Alexander Wang runway show

This public appearance comes after Kim credited her late mother for teaching her to stand up for herself and not allow others to control her narrative.

In a heartfelt interview with Vogue Greece, Kim spoke about her mother Shane, who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 93. "For me, a woman in her 60s, I think that the biggest challenge is to keep being relevant, to keep working, to have something to say. My idol was always my mother," she shared.

Kim and Russell share a 14-year age gap

"Even though she could never connect to a job that made her happy, and she was depressed and alone for long periods of time, she never lost her spirit. That's something she passed on to me. I am thankful to her for teaching me to defend myself and not allow others to control my narrative. That is a very important lesson for young women."

Kim recently made headlines with her long-awaited return to the Sex and the City universe, making a cameo appearance in the spin-off series And Just Like That.... Her character, Samantha Jones, had been notably absent from the reboot due to a fallout with fellow cast member Sarah Jessica Parker.

Kim and Russell have been dating for eight years

Despite playing best friends on-screen, Kim and Sarah Jessica's off-screen relationship was far from amicable. In 2018, following Sarah Jessica's public condolences after the suicide of Kim's brother, Kim took to Instagram to express her feelings.

"My Mom asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone? Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already). You are not my family. You are not my friend."

Sarah Jessica responded to the controversy in an interview the following year. "We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. There was no fight; it was completely fabricated because I actually never responded. And I won't, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege," she told People.