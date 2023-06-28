Kim Cattrall reveals her one demand for Samantha Jones on And Just Like That

The Sex and the City star will make her big comeback during the And Just Like That season finale

The divisive And Just Like That left diehard original Sex and the City fans wanting more with its first season, so for the reboot's second installment, which began last week, HBO decided to bring out the big guns: the return of Kim Cattrall's Samanthan Jones.

The actress and her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker had a notorious falling out in the lead up to the Michael Patrick King series, and once Kim maintained she would not be working with her former SATC crew, her iconic character was written out of the show.

However, that is all about to change, and now that the second season is underway, fans can't wait to see the highly-anticipated cameo comeback of Samantha, which will reportedly happen on the final episode of this latest season.

WATCH: Kim Cattrall talks turning down role in potential Sex and the City 3

MORE: Everything Kim Cattrall has said about her 14-year age gap romance

Ahead of the long-awaited appearance, Kim, who is also promoting her new Netflix show Glamorous, opened up on The View about how her ultimate participation in And Just Like That – after famously maintaining: "I don't want to be in a situation for even an hour where I'm not enjoying myself" – came to be.

When asked by host Alyssa Farah Griffin what she can share for now about the cameo, she revealed: "Well, it is very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO… saying, 'What can we do?'"

MORE: And Just Like That: Inside Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker's friendship, fallout and feud

She continued in a mischievous tone: "I went, 'Hmmm,'" adding: "Let me get creative," before she shared one of the very important conditions she had for the team.

© HBO Kim's role as Samantha is iconic

Kim revealed: "One of those things was to get [Patricia] Field back. Because I just thought, you know, if I'm gonna come back, I gotta come back in that Samantha style, I gotta push it. And we did."

MORE: Kim Cattrall looks phenomenal as she makes first public appearance since confirming SATC return

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker's telling omission as she celebrates Sex And The City's 25th anniversary

Patricia Field is the iconic costume designer behind the legendary Sex and the City wardrobe across its six seasons, though when the first season of And Just Like That was first in the works, she was already busy working on the wardrobe for Netflix's Emily in Paris.

© Getty Kim and Patricia have maintained a decades-long friendship

After a clip from Kim's appearance on The View was shared on the talk show's social media, fans had a lot to say.

"She really is the missing part to this series," one fan said, as others added: "The head of HBO!! They know!! She did it for the fans!" and: "Money talks," as well as: "I miss Samantha, she is everything!!" plus another fan added: "I'm so happy she is coming back if only for a hot second! I love her character."

© HBO SJP and Kim had a falling out on and off the screen

News of Samantha's return to the world of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes was first revealed in June, and Kim, confirming the news on her Instagram, joked at the time: "Happy Pride," as the news first broke during Pride Month.

© Getty The And Just Like That finale will air in August

As reported in Variety, Kim will only appear in one scene, and did not see or speak to the stars of the series, including SJP or showrunner MPK.

The scene will reportedly be a phone conversation between powerful publicist Samantha, who moved to London, and Carrie.