Kim Cattrall, 67, looks phenomenal as she models for Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS

Kim Cattrall emanated glamour and sophistication in the latest Best of SKIMS campaign, unveiled on Monday.

At 67, the acclaimed actress exuded confidence and grace, showcasing her sculpted physique in a chic, plunging black bodysuit complemented with stiletto heels.

The campaign, fronted by Kim Kardashian for her renowned shapewear line, was shared in a captivating video format, revealing a glowing Catrall who appeared radiant and in high spirits.

In the video's initial frames, the Sex and the City icon, who recently attended the Balmain runway show at Paris Fashion Week with partner Russell Thomas, candidly shares her sentiments about SKIMS.

Positioned elegantly atop a table, she proclaims: “How do I feel about Skims? Oh, you'd like to know, wouldn't you? Freakin' fabulous," accompanied by a playful wink.

This public appearance and enthusiastic endorsement mark a rare and noteworthy moment for the star.

The campaign also featured a diverse and talented ensemble including model Hari Nef, singers and actresses Coco Jones and Nelly Furtado, and To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress Lana Condor.

© Instagram Kim Cattrall stars in SKIMS campaign

Each celebrity shared their personal experience with the SKIMS collection, emphasizing comfort, support, and a bespoke feel that the line offers.

Kim, sporting her signature light blonde, collarbone-length hair styled in voluminous curls, and a minimal, radiant makeup look, stood out with her poise and magnetic presence.

© Pascal Le Segretain Kim Cattrall is looking amazing at 67

Her makeup featured shimmering taupe eyeshadow, peach-colored blush, and a cool-toned, light brown lip, enhancing her timeless beauty.

In an accompanying press release, she expressed her delight at collaborating with SKIMS and revealed her favorite piece from the collection—the Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit. "It's a phenomenal fit," she shared, "And it makes me feel confident whenever I wear it."

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon attend the UK premiere of Sex And The City

Coco found the line comforting yet supportive, Lana felt it was tailor-made for her, Hari found it relaxing and sexy, and Nelly appreciated the mood-lifting fabric.

"SKIMS makes me feel free," Kim added, labeling the brand as 'my new best friend.'

This harmonious chorus of approval culminated with a collective acknowledgment, "Everybody is wearing SKIMS," symbolizing the universal appeal and growing popularity of the brand.

The campaign concluded with striking photographs, spotlighting Kim in the viral figure-hugging, long-sleeved maxi dress, marking another milestone in SKIMS' journey of redefining comfort, style, and luxury in the world of shapewear.