David Muir's surprising insight into ultra-private home life and feelings on becoming 'daddy'

David Muir may deliver the news each night on but far from the bright lights of the ABC news studios he's cultivated an intensely private home life rooted in the serene landscapes of upstate New York.

This world in Syracuse trumps headlines and offers up mud, beavers, and beloved childhood memories.

It is here that David confesses he finds true comfort, not in a suit and tie, but "being outside, covered in mud."

In a recent interview with People, the popular news anchor lifted the lid on his home life like never before. He touched upon what makes him truly happy outside of his career and even revealed his feelings on his 'daddy' thirst trap status.

© Instagram David has a life away from the small screen

"I'd say my most comfortable element is being outside, covered in mud like this weekend," he said as he spoke about being at home during a rainy Memorial Day weekend. "I loved every second of it."

Loyal companion

His loyal companion, a German short-haired pointer, shares his owner's enthusiasm for the outdoors.

© Instagram David adores spending time with his dog

David recounted a quintessential country moment: "The biggest event of the weekend was discovering there was a beaver who had begun to build a dam inside the little boathouse."

This unexpected wildlife encounter led to hours spent at nightfall on the dock of his lakeside home with his dog, patiently waiting for a glimpse of the industrious animal.

Connecting to childhood

© Instagram Life is good

"When you're out there on the lake, smelling the same air that you smelled when you were on your BMX bike back when you were a kid, there's something really fueling about that and connected about it," he mused.

This return to his origins serves as an opportunity to recharge. "You just feel like you're home again," he said. "I couldn't have been happier."

David's candid remarks offer a refreshing counterpoint to his public persona as a serious news journalist. However, he's also viewed as a sex symbol, something he finds awkward.

Thirst trap status

© Instagram He admits he feels awkward being a sex symbol

He has a fan base who often share thirsty edits of David on TikTok, but he takes it all in his stride.

"People will forward TikTok videos, but only because they are laughing out loud at them and making fun of me and saying, 'When did you become Daddy?'" he said. "So I don't know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I'll take it as a compliment, I think.

© Getty Images He's not a fan of a tux

"Anyone who works with me knows that I am so uncomfortable even having to put on the tux. So the fact that I survived those events is still a surprise to me without looking like a total nerd."