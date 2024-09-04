David Muir supported by famous colleagues and friends as he marks emotional milestone with family photo

David Muir has an emotional milestone to celebrate — he officially marks a decade of World News Tonight, looking back on ten years of anchoring the ABC primetime news show.

The 50-year-old journalist and TV host was first named the anchor and managing editor of World News Tonight (rebranded from simply World News) in June 2014.

On September 1, 2014 he officially appeared in his debut broadcast as the World News Tonight anchor, a role he has since held to acclaim, consistently taking the ABC news hour to sky-high ratings and ranking as one of the most watched news anchors on TV nationwide.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa and David Muir's friendship

Since then, he has also become the host of 20/20 (currently co-hosting with Deborah Roberts) and was named the lead anchor of breaking news and special event coverage for ABC News, a role previously held by George Stephanopoulos.

David reflected on the special milestone on his social media with a throwback photo of himself sitting on a news desk as a young boy with his father Ronald Muir beside him.

© Instagram David and his father Ronald Muir sit at a news desk in a throwback photograph shared on Instagram

"Ten years ago today I started anchoring World News Tonight," he penned. "I'm so grateful to this team and to the viewers. I've been at this for a bit — my Dad and me, 1987 — our on-air chemistry was off the charts."

MORE: David Muir shares rare personal update during time away from ABC studio as fans send praise



His many friends and colleagues shared supportive messages in response. Al Roker commented: "Our 6 degrees of Syracuse. I worked there a little earlier, 1974-1976, but you were influenced by the same folks who helped shape me. You do your family and CNY proud every day." His close friend Kelly Ripa wrote: "This needs to be an off social media conversation, but congratulations on the fastest 10 years ever. Wow!"

© Lee Goldberg/WTVH-TV David anchoring for WTVH-TV in Syracuse circa 1991

Robin Roberts added: "Incredibly proud of you David! Can't wait for the next ten and beyond," with Ginger Zee gushing: "What a beautiful moment to reflect — and I can't wait to see what happens in the next ten years." Lara Spencer even joked: "I love this so much. Green in your color."

MORE: Kelly Ripa supported by David Muir following emotional moment away from home

David first got his start in journalism in college, anchoring local programs at his alma mater, Ithaca College. He interned at WTVH-TV in Syracuse when he was in college.

© Getty Images The anchor made his debut broadcast on World News Tonight on September 1, 2014

He graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree in 1995, and was a full-time reporter for WTVH-TV from 1994-2000. David was quickly deemed one of the best local reporters in the Syracuse area for his fearless international reporting.

MORE: David Muir reflects on childhood as he reveals unexpected reaction to career-defining news: 'How old am I?'

After a stint with ABC-owned WCVB from 2000-2003, he was made part of the ABC News reporting team and was even made an anchor on their early morning news program, World News This Morning.

© Getty Images "This needs to be an off social media conversation, but congratulations on the fastest 10 years ever. Wow!"

In 2007, he was made the co-anchor of World News Saturday and was made the lead anchor of the weekend broadcasts in 2012, which was renamed to World News with David Muir. In 2013, he was promoted to co-anchor of 20/20 alongside Elizabeth Vargas. Elizabeth was succeeded by Amy Robach, who departed in 2023 and was succeeded in turn by Deborah.