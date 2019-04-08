BBC Two's Race Across the World fans really wanted this pair to win Did you watch Race Across the World on Sunday night?

BBC Two's Race Across the World became an unexpected smash hit with viewers, who took to Twitter to discuss the winners after the final episode aired on Sunday night. The hugely popular show saw six teams of two people race over 12,000 miles – without being allowed to fly - to reach their destination in Singapore, with the winning pair taking home £20,000. Although married couple Elaine and Tony Teasdale ended up winning the grand prize by making it to the observation deck of the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore first, fans came out in droves to support the father and son pair Darron and Alex.

Elaine and Tony won the £20k prize

Speaking about the show, one person wrote: "#RaceAcrossTheWorld getting emotional watching Darron and Alex's journey, it's been a pleasure to watch Alex grow up! Also someone needs to make a montage of Darron's hats." Another person added: "Darron & Alex were the true champions. Not a nasty word or underhand manoeuvre should be proud of yourselves." A third person tweeted: "#RaceAcrossTheWorld a father and son sharing a moment on a beach. A father telling his son how proud he is. They're winners regardless of the outcome."

However, others felt Elaine and Tony's win was well deserved, especially after they took a break from their travels so that Tony could recover from a back injury – and ended up partying at their hostel in Thailand. One person tweeted: "OH MY GOD!!! That was BRILLIANT television. Some TV dramas haven’t ended as well as that. Congratulations Tony and Elaine. Really happy with that result." Another person added: "Tony and Elaine on the lash in Krabi is what I pay my TV licence for." Speaking about winning the show, Tony said: "Someone's got to cross the line first in a race like this. But I think it's a win-win situation for everybody. The race we've been on really has changed our lives."

