Race Across the World viewers 'bawling' over devastating James and Betty moment - watch

Race Across the World viewers were left reaching for the tissues during Wednesday night's episode, which featured an emotional moment between siblings James and Betty.

The show follows five sets of duos as they compete in an epic 15,000-kilometre race across several countries for a chance to win a huge cash prize.

In the most recent instalment, James and Betty had a candid conversation that saw Betty open up about living with MRKH Syndrome (Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser). Watch the moving moment below.

WATCH: James and Betty's moving conversation that left viewers in tears

The 25-year-old, who was diagnosed with the condition at the age of 16, said: "It means I don't have a uterus, I don’t have a womb, and I only have one kidney as well.”

Opening up about living with MRKH, Betty added: "As a young woman you're kind of told you are going to marry and you're going to have a family. From a young age when that is taken away from you, it does put doubts in your mind about your purpose as a person."

© Studio Lambert/BBC Race Across The World's Betty & James had viewers in tears on Wednesday night

Tearing up, she told her brother: "I want to brave and resilient but with my condition, I do believe it's made me have this mindset of being negative and not really liking the person I am."

James was visibly emotional and later broke down in tears during an interview, prompting the camera operator to give him a hug.

"It's the first time we've talked about it and I've heard it from Betty herself. It's only up until now that I've realised how much it actually affects here."

© Studio Lambert/BBC Both siblings were emotional

Viewers were left in tears over the heartbreaking moment, with one person writing: "Oh my goodness, James and Betty are making me bawl all of the tears tonight. They're a wonderful pair and I think I really want them to win," while another added: "First time this programme has had me teary-eyed and choked. Betty and James to win."

A third fan penned: "James and Betty both made me cry tonight. Wanted to hug them both! #BettyAndJames's Sis & Bro bond will never be broken! This has made them so close."