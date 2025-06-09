Viewers 'not okay' after hit show Maxton Hall reveals future of series

Amazon Prime Video has just revealed an exciting new update for its hit show Maxton Hall – and fans are 'not okay' about it.

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us first aired on Amazon Prime Video in May 2024.

The series is based on Mona Kasten’s bestselling book Save Me. Set at Maxton Hall private school, the show follows quick-witted Ruby as she witnesses an explosive secret that threatens cocky heir James Beaufort. And not before long, their passionate dislike for one another ignites an unexpected spark.

While the second series is set to premiere on 7 November on Amazon Prime Video, it's the news of the third season that's really getting fans talking.

Read on for the exciting new update for Maxton Hall season three.

Maxton Hall is confirmed for final installment

Amazon has officially confirmed that production for the third season of Maxton Hall has begun.

Damian Hardung plays James and Harriet Herbig-Matten plays Ruby

Taking to Instagram, Damian Hardung (who plays James) and Harriet Herbig-Matten (who plays Ruby) shared the news in a video.

"You won't believe what just arrived," says Harriet, as the pair lift up matching scripts. "It's here! Finally we can share the news. Maxton Hall is coming back for season three."

This third season is expected to conclude the story of Ruby and James. "One last time, back to school," adds Damien, before the stars sign off with: "See you on set!"

© Stephan Rabold Maxton Hall returns for season 2 in November

Fans flooded the comments, with one writing: "OMG OMG OMG IM NOT OKAY. ITS A DREAM? Prime, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH", while another said: "PRIME ARE U JOKING THIS IS THE BEST NEWS EVERRR".

Meanwhile, another fan penned: "GETTING RENEWED FOR SEASON 3 BEFORE SEASON 2 EVEN AIR THAT'S WHAT I CALL ICONIC!!!!!!!! sooooooooo deserved".

As for what we can expect for season two in the meantime?

The official synopsis reads: "Those who fly high can also fall low… After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten).

Fans can't wait to watch the next two instalments

"But a stroke of fate in James' (Damian Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James - and she has never been so hurt by anyone either.

"She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn't part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can't forget James – especially since he's doing everything he can to win her back."

How to watch Maxton Hall?

Season one of Maxton Hall – The World Between Us is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.