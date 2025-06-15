Viewers hooked on Apple TV+’s new ‘twisty turny’ thriller, hailing it a '10/10'

Apple TV+ dropped its new thriller, Echo Valley, over the weekend, and fans can't stop praising its "twisty turny" plot, hailing it a "10/10" watch.

The 1 hr 44 minute film follows the story of Kate (Julianne Moore), whose quiet, secluded life on a horse farm in rural Pennsylvania takes a dark, unexpected turn when her troubled daughter, Claire (Sydney Sweeney), arrives at her doorstep.

Directed by Michael Pearce (Beast) and written by Brad Ingelsby (Mare of Easttown), the thriller hit Apple TV+ on Friday 13 June.

Within days of debuting on Apple TV+, fans took to social media to praise the show, with one person writing: "Just finished watching Echo Valley on AppleTV and God, it was really good. The emotions, the intensity, felt like reading a deeply moving book. Every scene pulled me in. The performances were raw, plot was gripping. One of the best thrillers I’ve seen in a while". Another kept it short and simple: "Echo Valley on Apple. 10/10"

© Apple TV+ Echo Valley explores the lengths Kate (Julianne Moore) will go to protect her child

A third person took to X to praise Domhnall Gleeson's (The Revenant, The Patient) performance as Jackie Lyman, writing: "Oh my god y’all, have you watched Echo Valley??? He is THE WORST in the best possible way! So twisty turny, very satisfying! I went from feeling complete dread to almost cheering at the end", while another wrote: "Domhnall Gleeson is a chilling, evil, serpentine Devil, his inherent likability successfully creating a manipulative monster. He's one of the scariest villains this year”.

© Apple TV+ Domhnall Gleeson is the ultimate villain in Echo Valley

What is Echo Valley about?

The official synopsis reads: "In the edge-of-your-seat thriller Echo Valley, Kate (Oscar winner Julianne Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (multi-Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney) – a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate’s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else’s blood."

It concludes: "As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival from BAFTA-winning director Michael Pearce and Emmy-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby."

© Apple TV+ Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney lead as the mother-daughter duo

What are critics saying?

Reviews of the film have been mixed. While Vulture praised Julianne and Sydney's mother-daughter relationship ("both actors bring something brittle and real"), it laments that the story "loses momentum when shifting into a more generic crime narrative".

However, The Hollywood Reporter wrote: "The film’s intimate scope – emotional betrayals provide the real thrills here – as well as its melancholic atmosphere and solid performances make this a satisfying streamer option."

Who stars in Echo Valley?

Joining Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore are Domhnall Gleeson (The Revenant, The Patient) as Jackie Lyman, Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks, Fallout) as Kate's husband Richard, Fiona Shaw (Bad Sisters, Killing Eve) as Jessie Oliver and Edmund Donovan (Tell Me Lies, High Fidelity) as Rya.

© Apple TV+ Fiona Shaw stars as Jessie Oliver

How to watch?

Echo Valley is available to watch on Apple TV + now.