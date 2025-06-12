Apple TV+'s new 'edge-of-your-seat' thriller that viewers are already calling a must-watch

It's time to get the popcorn out because Apple TV+ is about to drop an "edge-of-your-seat" thriller that viewers can't wait to watch.

Echo Valley stars Julianne Moore as a lonely mother whose world is turned upside down when her drug-addicted daughter, played by Sydney Sweeney, turns up on her doorstep covered in someone else's blood. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

What is Echo Valley about?

Julianne Moore (Still Alice, Sirens) stars as Kate, a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire, played by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

© Apple TV+ Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney star in Echo Valley

The synopsis continues: "A situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kate's doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone else's blood. As Kate pieces together the shocking truth of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice and survival from BAFTA-winning director Michael Pearce and Emmy-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby."

Who else stars in Echo Valley?

Domhnall Gleeson (The Revenant, The Patient) also stars Jackie Lyman, alongside Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks, Fallout) as Kate's husband Richard, Fiona Shaw (Bad Sisters, Killing Eve) as Jessie Oliver, and Edmund Donovan (Tell Me Lies, High Fidelity) as Rya.

What are viewers saying about the show?

Viewers are counting down the days until the film's release.

© Apple TV+ The thriller arrives on Apple TV+ on June 13

Sharing their excitement following the release of the trailer, one person wrote on social media: "Wow… this is a must watch, I cannot wait," while another added: " Echo Valley looks like a must-watch. I'm checking it out."

A third viewer penned: "Oooooooooo looks very good. SAVED TO WATCH LIST," while another commented on the impressive cast, adding: "Anything with these two amazing actresses is a 'YES!!!!!' for me."

What are critics saying?

The series has been met with mixed reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter describing the film as a "satisfyingly tense domestic thriller," while The Telegraph described the movie as "riveting" and "plot-twist thriller of the year" in its four-star review.

© Apple TV+ The story follows a mother and her drug-addicted daughter

Meanwhile, NME and The Guardian both gave the film two stars.

Echo Valley release date

Echo Valley premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 13. It has a run time of 1 hr 44 minutes.