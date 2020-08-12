Fans are saying the same thing about Shameless's return to Channel 4 Channel 4 have begun re-airing the show from the beginning

Channel 4 pleased plenty of viewers at home on Tuesday evening by bringing back one of its most popular cult-comedies, Shameless.

The show, which first aired back in 2004 and starred David Threlfall, Anne-Marie Duff and James McAvoy, won plenty of awards at the height of its popularity. It seems fans were loving re-watching the dark comedy all over again. Many viewers had a similar reaction and commented that they'd "forgotten" how good the show is.

Channel 4 began airing the show from the beginning on Tuesday

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Forgot how fantastically wrong but hysterical Shameless was!!! @Channel4." A second person commented: "I forgot how good the original #Shameless was #Channel4. By the time it ended it was a bit too far-fetched and trying too hard. But the original couple of series' was cracking." Others had a similar view after being reminded of the show, which ran for 11 seasons. Another fan tweeted: "OMG #Shameless on channel 4! Pure #nostalgia." A fourth viewer wrote: "I had forgotten just how good #shameless was thanks @Channel4."

Jody spoke to HELLO! about a possible reunion

Given the popularity of the show, many fans will pleased to know that a reunion could be on the cards! To celebrate the black comedy returning to TV, HELLO! spoke to Jody Latham, who played Phillip 'Lip' Gallagher in the show, about how the cast remained firm friends from the show, and whether a reunion could happen in the future.

"I don't know about a reunion in terms of shooting a new series," he began, adding: "I mean that'd be… I think it'd be fair to say I'd be on board! But I think the cast are planning a reunion sometime soon to get together for drinks and food, I believe." He continued: "But who knows, it's been a long [time]. There's a lot of us still in contact and still speak so, never say never."

