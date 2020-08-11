Shameless may have finished over seven years ago, but the comedy remains just as popular with its loyal fans and a new audience to this day.

WATCH: Ralf Little shares hilarious behind the scenes video

If you missed it the first time around or you simply want to enjoy it all over again, you're in luck because Channel 4 are airing the show from the beginning starting this week! But as much as we'll love taking a trip down memory lane and bingeing all over again, we can't help but wonder about potential future episodes.

To celebrate the black comedy returning to TV, HELLO! spoke to Jody Latham, who played Phillip 'Lip' Gallagher in the show, about whether a reunion could be on the cards.

"I don't know about a reunion in terms of shooting a new series," he began, adding: "I mean that'd be… I think it'd be fair to say I'd be on board! But I think the cast are planning a reunion sometime soon to get together for drinks and food, I believe. But who knows, it's been a long [time]. There's a lot of us still in contact and still speak so, never say never."

The actor, who left after series five before returning for the finale, also reflected on his departure from the show. "It was a really sad time because as much as I'd done some great stuff on Shameless and as keen as I was to get off and go and try others things, I spent four or five years on it before I decided to leave. So you become like a family, everyone, literally, you're like a family so to leave everyone after such as long time was quite upsetting." He continued: "I'd always been optimistic about coming back and I said to the producers, 'If the time's right, then I'd love to come back at some point' and then series 11 I got a random call from Paul asking if I wanted to come back."

