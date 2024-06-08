Behind the scenes at Soccer Aid 2024 as Sir Mo Farah and Tommy Fury talk team tactics and player rivalries

This Sunday sees all-star teams of celebrities and athletes taking part in Soccer Aid 2024, where England will take on the World XI FC at Stamford Bridge aiming for their first victory since 2016.

The likes of Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah, Roman Kemp, Tommy Fury, Martin Compston and Steven Bartlett will join footballing legends Jermain Defoe, Jill Scott, David James, Theo Walcott and Joe Cole.

© Ian Walton Jason Manford, Tommy Fury, Livi "Diamond" Sheldon and Tony Bellew of the Soccer Aid World XI team

New signings include cricketer Stuart Broad, King of the Jungle Sam Thompson and Strictly Come Dancing’s Bobby Brazier.

© Alex Broadway Tom Hiddleston, Sir Mo Farah, Gary Cahill, Tom Grennan, Paddy McGuinness, Theo Walcott, Ellen White and Karen Carney of England in training

Frank Lampard joins Harry Redknapp, Robbie Williams, David Seaman and Vicky McClure as the England management team, with Mauricio Pochettino and Robbie Keane amongst the coaches for the World XI.

© Instagram Roman Kemp at the launch of Soccer Aid

© Alex Broadway England Co-Manager Frank Lampard leads a training session

Created by Robbie Williams in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised over £90 million for UNICEF to help protect children across the world from disease, malnutrition and in times of crisis and is aiming to exceed £100 million in donations this year.

© Alex Broadway Micheal Ward and Tommy Fury in training

© Alex Broadway Livi "Diamond" Sheldon, Kheira Hamraoui and Roman Kemp

© Ian Walton The teams will train for four days before the match

We caught up with the players during training to discuss team tactics, goal celebrations and who they're tipping for the win...

Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott and Sir Mo Farah make up two of England's all-star squad

“We’ve got a fighting chance in the England team this year, a team of legends! We’re going to have fun, enjoy it and express ourselves – I’m going to set up Mo’s first goal! Danny Dyer has some mad skills, he’s surprised me as he has a really good touch. Paddy McGuinness is in goal – he’s not afraid of anything, so that’s good.

"Tony Bellew won’t be saving any of my shots, I’ve been testing him in training and he’s got nowhere near them! I was having breakfast with Mo and Tom Hiddleston this morning, and I love Tom, so that was so surreal.

"The match is going to be great fun and I can’t wait. It’s incredible to help raise funds for UNICEF as we’ve seen films of the work they do across the world and we’re all so aware of the situations that need help at the moment.”

Ex Arsenal teammates Theo Walcott and Jack Wilshere with Sir Mo Farah

Sir Mo Farah

Theo Walcott and Sir Mo Farah

“I’m an Arsenal fan so it’ll be amazing to play with Theo and Jack Wilshere. Sunday’s going to be serious! I’m looking out for Usain Bolt, Eden Hazard and Michael Essien and Tony Bellew’s in goal – that’s the bit I’m looking forward to, will he make those saves?!

"If I score I’ll definitely do the Mobot, and Theo will join me! It’s incredible to bring all of these people together in one place for UNICEF, that’s the power of sport, we can give back to others, and this match is all about supporting a great cause. Every child deserves to be happy, have somewhere to play and be educated, and UNICEF can help give that.”

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury is starring in the World XI team

“Training’s been going amazingly, the World team is in great form and in good spirits. There’s always nerves and anxiety but I think we’ve got another win in the bag. I’ll probably slide tackle Eddie Hearn for Tyson! If I get a goal I’ll be doing a celebration for Bambi. Molly will be there cheering me on but Bambi will be cheering for me in her dreams as her bedtime is 6:45pm.

"The game will be really different to my boxing where all the pressure is on me to win, I’ve come to training and had a great time in the team. Everyone’s here having fun and it’s for a great cause, it’s probably my favourite four days of the year.”

© Daniel Hambury Alex Brooker, Danny Dyer and Bobby Brazier of England take part in the skills challenge during training

Alex Brooker

Alex Brooker is confident of an England win

“It’s a privilege to be involved in Soccer Aid. I was sat with Frank Lampard last night and he was so encouraging of me. Every year I have one awesome trick in training, then it’s all downhill from there! I want our team to get ready to Blue and Backstreet Boys in the dressing room before the match – I was singing boy band songs at karaoke with Sam Thompson last night, but my voice has definitely got worse since The Masked Singer!

"I love Sam, he’s the nicest, happiest man I’ve ever met. Tom Grennan is the full package: handsome, he can sing, AND play football! Emmett Scanlan could be the dark horse on the other team – he says he’s never played before but he’s brilliant. If I score the winner for England on Sunday I’ll have HELLO! printed on my leg for a year! Don’t hold me to that..!”

© Daniel Hambury Bobby Brazier, Jill Scott, Stuart Broad, Sam Thompson and Steven Bartlett

Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan is backing England for a victory

“Our team’s full of talent and full of legends so we’re here to raise as much money for children across the world as we can. This is my fourth year so people are calling me a veteran!

"I’ve been watching Soccer Aid since I was a child so it’s amazing to be here. I’m looking out for Michael Ward but all the Pros are next level – Alessandro Del Piero is a legend, and Hazard, but we’ve got Theo and Jermain so I’m backing England for the win.

"Sam Thompson has so much energy and enthusiasm. I think England can bring it home in the Euros too, the depth in the squad is incredible and I think it’s our best chance. I’m ready for Gareth’s call if he needs me!”

© Alex Broadway Tom Hiddleston with Gary Cahill, Sir Mo Farah, Tom Grennan and Paddy McGuinness

Sam Quek

Gladiators' Livi "Diamond" Sheldon and Sam Quek

“The rumour is that England have the better team this year so I think we can do it… Stuart Broad has a bit of a touch, Gary Cahill is in great shape, Theo Walcott is rapid. It’s so good to play with people of that standard, they’re so fast, and it makes each of us a better player.”

© Instagram Jill Scott, Ellen White and Sam Quek

Money raised from the Soccer Aid game could help children in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine and this year the Children's Investment Fund Foundation will double every donation made, up to £4 million.

Soccer Aid will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott on Sunday 9 June at 6pm on ITV, ITVX and STV. You can donate to UNICEF and Soccer Aid online.