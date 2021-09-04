Soccer Aid's Alex Scott wows in the figure-hugging mini dress of our dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Scott always knows how to create a major fashion moment, and the Soccer Aid presenter did it again, as she donned a gorgeous black double breasted blazer mini dress that finished just above her knees.

The beautiful figure-hugging item was perfect for the presenter, and she looked so chic in the garment, which featured pockets and a range of buttons.

WATCH: Alex Scott shares message for Dan Walker as she's named new host of Football Focus

The former footballer wore her hair loose, allowing it to flow down one side of her face, and she paired the outfit with some strappy heels.

As always, fans of the Football Focus presenter lapped up her style, and many took to Twitter during the match to comment on how stunning she looked.

"Alex Scott is so pretty," said one, while another enthused: "How [flame] emojis is Alex Scott tonight?"

A third penned: "Alex Scott is GORGEOUS," and a fourth wrote: "Alex Scott though," alongside a heart eyes face emoji. A fifth employed several emojis, describing her look with the flame and explosion ones.

The star looked amazing in the dress

Earlier on Saturday, the star had been recording for Football Focus and looked stunning in a long pink overcoat and a daring pair of thigh-high leather boots.

"1st Football Focus on the road," she wrote. "Now time to head to the next football ground for today," referencing the Etihad Stadium, where the match is being played.

Alex hasn't yet confirmed details about her outfit, but we found an incredibly similar one on ASOS. The double breasted jersey blazer is currently available in sizes four to 12, and costs £32.

Double Breasted Jersey Blazer, £32,00, ASOS

The 36-year-old stunned fans earlier in the week as she attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in a jaw-dropping ensemble that we quickly became obsessed with.

The star looked incredible in her mini dress by Lanvin, teamed with statement heels and Shaun Leane statement 'talon' earrings, which are also loved by the Duchess of Sussex. Dressed by her go-to fashion stylist Karl Willett, Alex's smokey makeup came courtesy of MUA Heidi North, while her silky dark hair was styled by Jay Birmingham.

Alex captioned a selfie: "Ok @britishgq let’s have some fun," and a full-length outfit photo: "@britishgq awards 2021 - welcome back!"

Plenty of her friends and fans commented on her beautiful photos, with The One Show co-star Alex Jones writing: "Well…..sensational!!!!!" and fellow footballing star Micah Richards adding: "Ok ok I see! Taking it up a notch!"

