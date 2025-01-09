Grantchester viewers saying same thing about drama's long-awaited return with Tom Brittney's final series

Grantchester made its long-awaited return to our screens on Wednesday night with its highly-anticipated ninth season, which marks Tom Brittney's final outing as Reverend Will Davenport.

The hit ITV period drama, which also stars Robson Green, sees Will and his detective buddy Geordie Keating tackle grizzly investigations in the idyllic Cambridge village.

WATCH: Robson Green opens up about future on Grantchester

In season nine's opener, viewers watched as the circus rolled into town and Geordie and Will were soon tasked with investigating the mysterious murder of one of the performers.

Warning, spoilers ahead!

Elsewhere, Will accepted a job in Newcastle, which will see the vicar take on a "bigger parish, with tougher challenges". While he previously turned down the role, by the end of the episode, Will has a change of heart as he says to the bishop: "I hope I'm not too late." Now he's just got to tell Geordie…

© PBS Grantchester returned on Wednesday night

Taking to social media, viewers praised the episode and shared their sadness over Will's upcoming departure. One person penned: "Not ready for Will to go #Grantchester," while another added: "It shows how mentally unprepared I am for next week because that end scene already made me emotional."

© Stuart Wood, ITV Viewers praised the episode

A third fan remarked: "I'm not ready for change, can't you stay Will #Grantchester," while another applauded the show's return, adding: "I love and adore Grantchester. What an indulgence and a great series."

Tom opened up about his decision to leave the show during an appearance on This Morning on Wednesday. "I had done five series and it was the best time of my life, but every good thing has to come to an end," he said.

© Courtesy of Kudos and MASTERPIECE The series marks Tom Brittney's final turn as Will Davenport

"I thought Will's journey had come to an end and it was time for some new blood," added the actor, referencing his replacement, Rishi Nair, who joins the show in series nine as new vicar, Alphy Kotteram.

Speaking about his filming his exit scenes with Robson, Tom revealed that there were tears all around. "It was very emotional," he said. "I mean, there was no acting required for that at all.

© Kudos/ITV/MASTERPIECE Rishi Nair joins the show as Alphy Kottaram

"We kept crying before we were shooting and were like 'No, save it. Save it for the take'. But, yeah, it was heartbreaking."

Grantchester continues on Wednesday 15 January at 9pm on ITV.