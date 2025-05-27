Grantchester star Robson Green supported by fans after speaking out about 'creepy copycat'

Robson Green issued a warning to fans about a "creepy copycat" impersonating him on social media to "scam people out of money".

The Grantchester star shared a screenshot of the fake account on Instagram and expressed his frustration in the caption.

"Nothing says 'I have a life' quite like spending hours creating a fake account just to masquerade as someone else trying to scam money out of people," penned the actor, who has almost 100K followers on the platform.

"Honestly, I'd give these folks an award for their dedication to weirdness, but I think even that would be too weird," he continued.

"If you're going to impersonate me, at least try to get creative—maybe add a unicorn ironing a plum. Something that matches the level of bizarre you're going for. But really I'd prefer a little originality over the whole 'creepy copycat' routine."

The actor concluded: "Keep trying — maybe one day you'll get it right, or at least come up with a new hobby. #fakeaccountalert."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Robson Green called out a scammer on Instagram

Fans were quick to share their support in the comments section and praised Robson for calling out the scammer. One person posted a laughing face emoji alongside the comment: "Nicely handled, sir," while another added: "Love this! Low life, you just keep carrying on, Robson."

© david herranz & UNAI MATEO / Clapperboard Studios / © 5 Broadcasting Limited Robson recently starred in the 5 thriller, The Game

A third person penned: "They need to get a life, but your comments on this made me laugh!"

Robson's latest post comes just weeks after the release of his latest drama, The Game, in which he starred alongside Jason Watkins.

What is The Game about?

The 5 series follows retired detective Huw Miller (Watkins), who becomes convinced that his new neighbour, Patrick Harbottle (Green), is the culprit in the serial killer case he never solved.

Years before, the Ripton Stalker relentlessly taunted his town, stalking his victims before murdering them. But when Patrick utters the chilling phrase, 'Catch you later' – the sign-off used by the stalker to taunt Huw during his investigation – Huw can't shake his suspicion that Patrick is his man.

© david herranz & UNAI MATEO / Clapperboard Studios / © 5 Broadcasting Limited Jason Watkins also starred in the show

The official synopsis continues: "What follows is a high-stakes game of psychological chess between the two neighbours as Huw's world begins to crumble around him.

"Unable to bear the guilt of the stalker taking another victim under his nose, Huw risks everything to unearth the truth. But has he set his sights on the right man, or is his obsession pushing him ever closer to the brink?"

The Game is available to stream on 5.