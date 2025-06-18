We Were Liars star Esther McGregor's big advantage thanks to famous father

Known for her roles in Babygirl and The Room Next Door, Esther McGregor is set to star in Prime Video's 'mysterious' new thriller We Were Liars, which just hit the streamer. But did you know that she's not the only big name in her family?
Esther, 23, has a very famous father in the acting world, and attributes her upbringing around movie sets as a huge inspiration to her career in acting. Read on to find out the details…
Esther's famous father
Esther's dad is Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, known for his roles in films like Star Wars, Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge, Black Hawk Down and the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.
Best known for bringing Obi-Wan Kenobi to life in the iconic Star Wars films, Ewan, 54, has won a Golden Globe, an Emmy and was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his services to drama and charity in 2013.
Following in her father's footsteps
Growing up watching her father's impressive career, it's no wonder Esther was inspired to try her hand at acting.
In an interview with Elle, Esther acknowledged that while trialling different career paths in modelling and music, she realised she lived and breathed acting.
"Being able to be on sets really aided that love and that breath and that heartbeat," she said.
Acknowledging her upbringing in the world of film, she continued: "It was the way that I was born, the world I was born into. So I feel very thankful that I’m able to do what I do, because I need it."
Having worked alongside some of the acting greats – including Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton – over the years, Esther takes on the role of Mirren Sinclair Sheffield in her latest project, We Were Liars.
Working together
Esther appeared alongside her dad in the Disney+ miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi, playing a spice dealer called Tetha Grig.
Speaking about how she got cast in the role, Ewan set the record straight on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2022.
"I’m sure everybody thinks she got the job because of me, but really she didn’t. She auditioned for the role," Ewan said.
"You don’t really know with your kids until that moment when I was acting with her and it felt really normal and natural."
It's not just Esther who was inspired by her father's impressive career, either. Ewan's 29-year-old daughter, Clara, starred alongside her dad in Bleeding Love, a moving film about a father and his estranged daughter struggling with addiction.
"I was so proud of her for having achieved this very difficult task of getting a movie made," Ewan told MovieWeb in February 2024. "Because Clara told the story, and had it written and produced and found a crew. And I'm so proud of her."
