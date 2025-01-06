Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Ewan McGregor's 5 kids: from his actress daughter starring with Nicole Kidman, to his son with Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Clara McGregor, Jamyan McGregor, Anouk McGregor, Laurie McGregor, Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead attend as Ewan McGregor is honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

The A Gentleman in Moscow star shares his first four children with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Ewan McGregor's family members are entering the spotlight now as well, with his children becoming actors just like their dad.

The actor, 53, was most recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, but was also able to celebrate an achievement that hit close to home.

The proud father-of-five saw one of his daughter's newest film projects, Babygirl, earn recognition on the night as well, earning a Best Actress Globe nod (which ultimately went to Fernanda Torres).

Here's what you need to know about Ewan's five children, shared with his two wives…

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, Feb. 6 included Ewan McGregor and Clara McGregor ("Bleeding Love"), Gina Rodriguez ("Not Dead Yet"), and musical guest Ziggy Marley. EWAN MCGREGOR, CLARA MCGREGOR© Getty Images

Clara McGregor, 28

Ewan and his first wife, Eve Mavrakis, welcomed their first child in February 1996, a daughter named Clara. The eldest of the McGregor siblings is now a model and an actress. She starred alongside her father in 2023's Bleeding Love, and has also made appearances in American Horror Story: NYC

She courted controversy in 2017 when she commented "piece of trash" on social media photos of Ewan kissing Mary Elizabeth Winstead after his split from her mom, although later told The Times: "It wasn't my finest moment. I love him and I always will." 

Ewan McGregor, Nicole Kidman and Esther McGregor seen at A24's "Babygirl" Special Screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 16, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

Esther McGregor, 23

Ewan and Eve welcomed their second child, daughter Esther, in November 2001. Like her dad and older sister, she is also an actress and model. She also sings in English and French for the two-person band French Thyme and is a tattoo artist.

Esther most recently appeared in the acclaimed 2024 film Babygirl alongside Nicole Kidman, Ewan's former Moulin Rouge co-star, playing Nicole's on-screen daughter. After Ewan and Nicole bumped into each other at the 82nd Golden Globes, the actress noted to Entertainment Tonight: "His daughter is in Babygirl, playing my daughter, and it's all too weird and too small a world."

Jamyan McGregor, Ewan McGregor seen at Warner Bros. Pictures presents the World Premiere of DOCTOR SLEEP, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA© Getty Images

Jamyan McGregor, 23

Jamyan McGregor was born in June 2001 in Mongolia. Ewan came across her at a children's shelter in Mongolia in 2004 when he was filming a TV show, and mentioned in the Apple TV+ docuseries Long Way Up: "[I] left that day, but I couldn't stop thinking about that little girl. It took nearly two years, but eventually we adopted Jamyan."

Jamyan officially became a part of the family in April 2006. She has attended several red carpets with her father and other famous family members, and graduated from Mitchell College in New London, Connecticut with a degree in criminal justice.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Anouk McGregor and Jamyan McGregor at the Ewan McGregor Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony held at the El Capitan Theatre on September 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Anouk McGregor, 13

Very little is known about Anouk compared to the rest of her siblings. She was born in February 2011 and it is believed that Ewan and Eve adopted her when she was just 3-4 months old.

The Scottish actor shouted her out in 2021 when he won an Emmy for his performance in Halston. "I have four daughters — the importance of women and women's rights and equality for women and equal pay — it's so great to be in a room where people are talking about that. I always think about my girls."

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Laurie McGregor at the Ewan McGregor Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony held at the El Capitan Theatre on September 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Laurie McGregor, 3

Ewan and Mary Elizabeth welcomed their first child, a son named Laurie, in June 2021. They tied the knot in April 2022, when their son was 10 months old.

Clara announced Laurie's birth to the world on social media, and the toddler made his first public appearance back in September at his father's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, joining his half sisters Clara, Jamyan and Anouk.

