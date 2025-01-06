Meet Ewan McGregor's 5 kids: from his actress daughter starring with Nicole Kidman, to his son with Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor's family members are entering the spotlight now as well, with his children becoming actors just like their dad.

The actor, 53, was most recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, but was also able to celebrate an achievement that hit close to home.

The proud father-of-five saw one of his daughter's newest film projects, Babygirl, earn recognition on the night as well, earning a Best Actress Globe nod (which ultimately went to Fernanda Torres).

Here's what you need to know about Ewan's five children, shared with his two wives…

1/ 5 © Getty Images Clara McGregor, 28 Ewan and his first wife, Eve Mavrakis, welcomed their first child in February 1996, a daughter named Clara. The eldest of the McGregor siblings is now a model and an actress. She starred alongside her father in 2023's Bleeding Love, and has also made appearances in American Horror Story: NYC. She courted controversy in 2017 when she commented "piece of trash" on social media photos of Ewan kissing Mary Elizabeth Winstead after his split from her mom, although later told The Times: "It wasn't my finest moment. I love him and I always will."

2/ 5 © Getty Images Esther McGregor, 23 Ewan and Eve welcomed their second child, daughter Esther, in November 2001. Like her dad and older sister, she is also an actress and model. She also sings in English and French for the two-person band French Thyme and is a tattoo artist. Esther most recently appeared in the acclaimed 2024 film Babygirl alongside Nicole Kidman, Ewan's former Moulin Rouge co-star, playing Nicole's on-screen daughter. After Ewan and Nicole bumped into each other at the 82nd Golden Globes, the actress noted to Entertainment Tonight: "His daughter is in Babygirl, playing my daughter, and it's all too weird and too small a world."

3/ 5 © Getty Images Jamyan McGregor, 23 Jamyan McGregor was born in June 2001 in Mongolia. Ewan came across her at a children's shelter in Mongolia in 2004 when he was filming a TV show, and mentioned in the Apple TV+ docuseries Long Way Up: "[I] left that day, but I couldn't stop thinking about that little girl. It took nearly two years, but eventually we adopted Jamyan." Jamyan officially became a part of the family in April 2006. She has attended several red carpets with her father and other famous family members, and graduated from Mitchell College in New London, Connecticut with a degree in criminal justice.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Anouk McGregor, 13 Very little is known about Anouk compared to the rest of her siblings. She was born in February 2011 and it is believed that Ewan and Eve adopted her when she was just 3-4 months old. The Scottish actor shouted her out in 2021 when he won an Emmy for his performance in Halston. "I have four daughters — the importance of women and women's rights and equality for women and equal pay — it's so great to be in a room where people are talking about that. I always think about my girls."