Nicholas Galitzine teases exciting 'role of a lifetime' – and fans can't get enough

Known for his roles in The Idea of You, Mary & George and Red, White and Royal Blue, Nicholas Galitzine teased an exciting first look at his new film, Masters of the Universe – and fans simply can't get enough.

The 30-year-old actor, also known as the internet's boyfriend, shared a teaser on Instagram, calling his character, He-Man, "the role of a lifetime".

Keep scrolling to find out what Nicholas said about the upcoming film and everything we know about Masters of the Universe so far.

What is Masters of the Universe about?

Based on a Mattel toy franchise and animated series from the 1980s, the Prime Video film will follow Adam, a lost prince who was separated from his magical sword as a child after crash‑landing on Earth and grows up unaware of his destiny.

The official synopsis reads: "After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor."

© Getty Images Dolph Lundgren starred in the 1987 version of Masters of the Universe

"But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!"

Directed by Travis Knight (Bumblebee, Kubo and the Two Strings), the film is written by Chris Butler (Missing Link, ParaNorman), building on earlier drafts by David Callaham and brothers Aaron and Adam Nee.

The role of a lifetime

To mark the end of filming, Nicholas took to Instagram to share a striking image of his character, He-Man, poised for battle.

© Instagram Nicholas Galitzine will play He-Man in Masters of the Universe

The actor captioned the post: "Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it.

The caption continued: "There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work."

Who stars in Masters of the Universe?

Alongside Nicholas, the film stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto.

What are fans saying about Masters of the Universe?

While a release date for the sword‑wielding action is yet to be announced, fans couldn't help but share their excitement for the film's premiere.

Taking to the comments to discuss, one person wrote: "Been waiting a long time for this!! Can’t wait!" while another penned: "Losing my breath already on this and I don't know if I can survive the teaser/trailer when they drop".

© WWD via Getty Images Nicholas shocked fans when he went blonde for the role as He-Man

Another user commented: "Can’t wait! I’ve been waiting my entire life for He-Man to come to life."

Even Nicholas' old Mary & George co-star Tony Curran (The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Red Road) took to the comments to congratulate the actor, commenting: "Ya big ride".

© Rory Mulvey/SKY UK Tony Curran as King James I, and Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers in Mary & George

In his preparation for the role, Nicholas took on an extensive training regime. He told W Magazine: "I'm eating about 4,000 calories a day, but the amount of physical work I'm doing, you end up hungry at the end of the day, which is quite surprising."

Masters of the Universe is set to hit cinemas in 2026.