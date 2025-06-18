Netflix's 'fantastic' crime-action hit watched 14 million times in just days

Netflix users, listen up! The streaming platform released a new French action film this month, and it's already racked up millions of views.

Starring real MMA fighter Ciryl Gane, the crime-action movie follows a former MMA champion who, after accidentally killing his rival during a professional fight, has the chance to redeem himself by helping find his late opponent's missing son and takes on a violent Marseille crime gang in the process.

Intrigued? Keep reading for all you need to know about the show.

What is K.O. about?

The movie follows Bastien, a prolific MMA champion, whose final match ends when he accidentally throws a fatal blow to his opponent, Enzo, with the tragic moment witnessed by Enzo's wife, Emma, and their son Léo.

© Laurent le Crabe/Netflix Ciryl Gane stars in K.O.

Tudum's synopsis continues: "Since then, Bastien's called it quits on his MMA career, instead becoming a recluse who works in a salt mine. Meanwhile, young Léo's struggle with grief has taken him down a dark path.

"So when he goes missing, Emma reluctantly brings Bastien back into the fold to help find him. Bastien’s determination leads him to combine forces with police chief Kenza, who's determined to find justice after Marseilles' most violent gang murdered her brother."

Who stars in K.O.?

Ciryl Gane (Den of Thieves 2: Pantera) leads the cast as former MMA champion Bastien.

© Laurent le Crabe/Netflix The story follows an MMA fighter seeking redemption

He stars alongside Anne Azoulay (Black Box) as Emma, Enzo's wife, as well as Alice Belaïdi (If I Were a Boy) as police captain Kenza Alaoui, Maleaume Paquin (Remi, Nobody’s Boy) as Emma's son Léo, and Foued Nabba (Blood Coast) as Abdel Manchour, the boss of the Manchour crime family.

Rounding out the main cast are Samuel Jouy (Ganglands) as Commissaire Daniel Canistra, Virgile Bramly (Nice Girls) as Capitaine Vasseur, and Malone Ettori (Candice Renoir) as Capitaine Benoît Sarkissian.

What are viewers saying about K.O.?

It's safe to say the film has been an instant hit among viewers, scoring 14 million viewers in just two days following its release on 6 June.

© Laurent le Crabe/Netflix The film is available to stream on Netflix

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "K.O on Netflix 10/10," while a second praised leading star Ciryl Gane's performance, saying he has "the potential to be the next action star".

A third viewer hailed the film as "amazing", while another added: "A fantastic action film. Exciting right to the end."

K.O. is available to stream on Netflix.