Love MobLand? Viewers obsessed with new 'fast-paced' gangster drama on Netflix

Fans of MobLand, get ready. A new gangster drama is currently trending on Netflix, with fans loving the "fast-paced" show - but will you be giving it a watch?

The Korean drama is titled Mercy for None, and follows a former mob enforcer who, after 11 years in exile, returns "with a vengeance" to discover his brother's killers and take down Seoul's criminal underworld, with the help of a baseball bat.

In the show, two organisations run the criminal underworld: Bongsan Group and Juwoon Group. After Juwoon's leader names his successor, Nam Gi-seok, he is killed after confronting Bongsan's managing director Gu Jun-mo and putting him in his place, humiliating him. On his brother's death, Gi-Jun re-enters the mob scene to get his revenge.

© Jung Jae-gu/Netflix Mercy for None is Netflix's latest hit

The show is based on a webtoon and stars So Ji-sub, Huh Joon-ho, Gong Myoung, and An Kil-kang.

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "#MercyForNone was an insane ride, a very fast-paced, bloody, action-packed thriller drama with great performances from the ensemble cast and intense, crazy fight scenes; it was so good!" Another person added: "This Korean drama exceeded my expectations. It's great. Sojisub's action scenes never disappoint me!"

© Jung Jae-gu/Netflix Gong Myoung as Gu Jun-mo in Mercy for None

A third person wrote: "I finished MERCY FOR NONE [and] loved it. It’s not for the faint-hearted; it’s unapologetically brutal from start to end in a brother's quest for revenge. The cast is a stellar line-up of K-drama's best villains & what an electrifying performance from #SoJiSub, he is top tier."

Others weren't so sure, with one posting: "Despite my complaint, I did finish #mercyfornone & enjoyed the fighting scenes. The story's been recycled for years so nothing's really made me move. You know what will? A prequel. Show us Nam Gi-jun & Nam Gi-seok's earlier days before the whole plaza stuff. Their struggle & bond."

© Jung Jae-gu/Netflix So Ji-Sub as Nam Gi-jun in Mercy for None

The show could be a good choice for fans of MobLand, which starred Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan. The show was a huge hit, and Tom opened up about a potential second season, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "The plan is definitely to see more seasons.

"The question is: Does it become international? There are international elements to organised crime, which are touched on in season one and the control of drugs and ammunition and weapons and people and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe.

WATCH: Tom Hardy in the new MobLand trailer

"There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage."