7 excellent Irish TV shows to watch on St Patrick’s Day 

Happy St Patrick’s Day! For anyone who wants to celebrate the day in front of their telly for a cosy evening in, here are some of the best Irish TV shows that are absolutely worth a must-watch. From drama to comedy there is something for everyone, enjoy!

Bad Sisters

If only we could go back and watch Bad Sisters for the first time all over again… set in Dublin, the story follows four tight-knit sisters who plan to murder their villainous brother-in-law, who is emotionally abuse towards their fifth sister, Grace - and has individually made off of their lives considerably worse. Check it out on Apple TV, and just wait until you meet TV’s most evil bad guy, Jean-Paul.

WATCH: Have you watched Bad Sisters yet?

Loading the player...

Normal People

A romance that took its newcomer leads Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones to worldwide stardom, the story takes place in the fictional town of Carricklea in Co. Sligo in northwest Ireland and follows two lovers, Connell and Marianne, through the years as their insecurities over their own self-worth, mental health and class hierarchies threaten to pull them apart.

The show stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones

Derry Girls

One of television’s best-ever comedies follows a group of teenagers growing up in - you guessed it - Derry, Northern Ireland, in the 1990s during The Troubles. Each episode sees the group get themselves into some sort of mischief, and with the show having concluded with season three, Clare, Erin, Orla, Michelle and the wee English fella James will also have a soft spot in our hearts.

The hit series has a huge fanbase

The Fall

Set in Belfast, this terrifying crime drama had us hooked. Starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, the story follows the cat-and-mouse game between a terrifying psychopathic serial killer and the detective determined to track him down - and how the pair become slowly obsessed with one another.

MORE: Exclusive: Bad Sisters: Sharon Horgan reveals family inspiration behind new Apple TV show

MORE: Daisy Jones and the Six: Get the 70s style of the fashion-approved TV series

The gripping series has three seasons

Holding

Set in the fictional village of Duneeen in West Cork, Ireland, the novel by Graham Norton was adapted into a TV series starring Conleth Hill back in 2022, and follows Detective PJ Collins, who is forced to get involved in a murder investigation after human remains are found - uncovering heartbreak and tragedy for decades before. A somewhat charming murder mystery!

Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill plays PJ

Hardy Bucks

This mockumentary-style comedy follows a group of friends in Castletown, including Eddie Durkan, Buzz McDonnell and French Toast, as they spend their time getting into various tricky situations. With a mixture of improv and script, it is a cult favourite among fans. If you enjoyed This Country, this could well be one for you!

Check out the mockumentary-style show

Love/Hate

This outstanding crime drama follows Dublin’s criminal underworld - and was a huge hit with viewers and critics alike. Starring the likes of The Umbrella Academy’s Robert Sheehan, Preacher star Ruth Negga and Game of Thrones’ Littlefinger himself, Aidan Gillen, the story follows those involved in organised crime - from the criminals themselves to corrupt police officers.

The show was a huge hit

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.