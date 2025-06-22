Jasmine Harman shares very rare photo of lookalike kids

A Place in the Sun presenter Jasmine Harman has given fans a rare glimpse into her family life, sharing a sweet photo of her two children, Joy and Albion.

Taking to social media to celebrate the summer solstice, Jasmine posted a picture of her lovely family of four, delighting her 224,000 followers – some of whom couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between the popular TV star and her children.

While Jasmine, 49 – who shares her children with husband of 16 years Jon Boast – typically keeps her family life private, she occasionally treats her social media followers to snapshots of their time together.

Solstice in the sun

On summer solstice (21 June), Jasmine posted a picture of her, Jon, Joy and Albion – all in colour-coordinating blue outfits.

The TV presenter captioned the post: "Happy summer solstice! #equinox #summersolstice #family #longestday #sunmer".

Fans took to the comments to point out how much her children bore a resemblance to her, with one person writing: "Omg your son is your double with dark hair".

Meanwhile, the photo showcases Jasmine's 12-year-old daughter, Joy, with the same wavy honey-coloured hair as her mother, while son Albion has the same dark hair as his father.

Fans also commented: "Beautiful to see your gorgeous family", and "What a beautiful photo of you all".

Family life in Spain

The heartwarming photo offers a peek into Jasmine's life away from scouting properties in sunny destinations, instead highlighting their life newly settled in Spain. Jasmine and her family relocated to Estepona, Costa Del Sol, after purchasing a new home there in October 2023.

Jasmine moved to Spain in 2023

This significant move was prompted in part by the painful death of her late co-star Jonnie Irwin, which made her realise life was too short to delay the dream move. Currently, Jasmine is living in a "complete wreck" in the Costa del Sol, surrounded by builders, as she films for her upcoming series, Jasmine's Renovation in The Sun.

Anniversary celebrations

The recent family solstice celebration wasn't the only joyous occasion for Jasmine this week – on the 19 June, she also shared that she and her husband, Jon, were marking their 16th wedding anniversary.

In a gallery of pictures of the couple's lives over the years – including a snap from their wedding day – Jasmine captioned it: "You’re my sun. You’re my moon. You’re all the stars in the sky to me. You’re my rock. You’re the air that I breathe. You’re everything I’ll ever need. You are my world. Happy 16th Wedding Anniversary Jon".

Fans took the comments once more to share their congratulations, with one person commenting: "Oh wow what beautiful pictures. I love your wedding pictures. You both look amazing". Meanwhile others said: "Happy Anniversary you gorgeous duo", "16 years!! Wowsers! Happy anniversary you gorgeous pair!" and "Awww you guys, happy anniversary! Xx".