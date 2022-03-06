A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman's children are her double in rare family photo The presenter shares two children with husband Jon Boast

Jasmine Harman may be used to life in the spotlight thanks to her presenting role on A Place in the Sun, but she still tends to keep her family life more private.

SEE: A Place in the Sun presenters' children: Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin and more

That's why fans were delighted to see her latest Instagram photo, which showed the 46-year-old cuddling up to her two children she shares with her husband Jon Boast, daughter Joy and son Albion. Jasmine wore a purple jumper and pushed her glasses on top of her head in the snap as she discussed the "challenging" role of parenting children after returning home from Valencia, where she was working.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jasmine Harman shares peek inside family home in sweet video

"Back to the most important and rewarding (and sometimes most challenging!) job in the world! Lovely day with my little people, before heading up to Manchester for A Place in the Sun Live tomorrow! #mumlife #thejuggleisreal #family #love #familytime #myworld," she wrote on Saturday.

Fans were quick to praise her ability to juggle work and parenting, with one sweetly commenting: "It’s good for our kids to see real life. Then they’ll aspire to be like us. #perfectparenting #reallove," while another added: "Not sure how you do it tbh, but you do it well."

PHOTOS: 5 A Place in the Sun stars' dreamy weddings: From Jasmine Harman to Laura Hamilton

MORE: Rachel Riley's daughter Maven, two, has the cutest singing voice – watch

Jasmine's fans pointed out the family resemblance in her latest photo

Meanwhile, others couldn't help but point out the family resemblance between Jasmine and her eight-year-old daughter, who has the same honey-coloured hair and pale blue-green eyes as her mother.

"Beautiful children jasmine and your daughter looks so much like you xx," remarked one, while a second wrote: "Your daughter is your double x."

Jasmine and her cameraman husband Jon met on the set of A Place in the Sun and eventually married in 2009. However, the presenter has previously revealed that the pair don't spend as much time together as they'd like – but that changed amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The presenter shares two children with her husband Jon Boast

The Channel 4 presenter opened up to The Mirror about her busy schedule, which unsurprisingly takes her abroad a lot. "We work it out around the school holidays," she explained.

The mother-of-two added: "Sometimes Jon and I don't see each other for a month at a time because I'll be away for a week and then I get back and he's gone. It has been quite nice to be all together as a family. I think the kids have really, really enjoyed having their parents around."

RELATED: Pregnant Vogue Williams rocks fitted leggings to celebrate special family moment - photos

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.