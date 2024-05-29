Jasmine Harman breaks down in tears over late A Place in the Sun co-star Jonnie Irwin in heartbreaking moment

A Place in the Sun presenter Jasmine Harman broke down in tears whilst remembering her late co-star Jonnie Irwin during an appearance on ITV's Loose Women on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old, who joined the panel to discuss new episodes of the Channel 4 show, opened up about her co-star and dear friend, who passed away at the age of 50 in February.

© ITV Jasmine Harman spoke about her late co-star Jonnie Irwin on Loose Women

"You never know what's around the corner and I think Jonnie's situation, we can all take something from it," said Jasmine as she wiped tears from her eyes.

After collecting herself, the property expert continued: "We can all cherish every day and live with as much joy as possible and that's what he did." Watch the moment in the video below.

WATCH: Jasmine Harman breaks down in tears talking about late co-star Jonnie Irwin

After Jonnie's death, Jasmine took to social media with a heartfelt tribute to her co-star and friend. "Jonnie, you've taught me so much in our time as work colleagues and as good friends," penned the presenter.

"I have never admired you more than over the last few years as you've faced life with cancer with positivity, determination and bloody mindedness. I've never known anyone as strong as you. You have done yourself, your loved ones and all of us proud."

© Getty Jonnie and Jasmine worked together for years

Jonnie was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020. He kept his illness private for two years before going public in November 2022. "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it," he told HELLO! at the time.

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jonnie Irwin passed away in February

Jonnie is survived by his wife Jess and their three sons Rex, five, and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

Opening up about Jonnie's final days in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Jess said: "That whole week, I kept thinking: 'This can't be it,' because we were always told there would be a neurological decline. Two weeks before, he'd been playfully giving me grief for something, so I was still trying to get him to make plans and telling him off when I felt he was being negative. Now I wonder, did he know?

© Instagram Jonnie is survived by his wife Jess and their three sons

"That's what makes me really, really, really sad, when I think what must have been going through his mind."