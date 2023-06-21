A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman shares emotional tribute to husband in celebratory post

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman has shared an emotional tribute to her husband Jon to mark 14 years of marriage and 19 years of being a couple.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared a video montage featuring various throwback snaps of Jasmine and her husband from the early years of their romance, including one of the pair looking carefree as they enthusiastically jump into a swimming pool whilst holding hands.

WATCH: A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman shares emotional tribute to husband for wedding anniversary

She penned in the caption: "Happy Anniversary @jboasty_dop!!! 14 years married, 19 years together.

© Instagram Jasmine and Jon tied the knot in 2009

"I was just looking back at some old photos and feeling nostalgic. How fresh-faced we were!! You're my sun, my moon, and all the stars in the sky to me. You and our children are my world. Love you!"

She added: "(Anyone who knows Jon will know how cringe this will be for him, so please like and comment so as many people see it as possible!!!) (evil laugh!) #loveyou #happyanniversary #myworld #soyoung."

© Instagram Jasmine marked the couple's 14-year wedding anniversary in a post to Instagram

Jasmine's fans flocked to the comments section to share their congratulations, with one person writing: "Happy Anniversary, no need to cringe at the wonderful happy memories," while another added: "Gorgeous photos. Happy Anniversary to you both."

A third person commented: "Lovely photos. Happy Anniversary to you both."

© Photo: Instagram Jasmine and Jon met on the set of A Place in the Sun

Who is Jasmine Harman's husband?

Jasmine's husband is cameraman Jon Boast. The couple have A Place in the Sun to thank for their happy marriage as they first crossed paths when they were both working on the show, with Jon as a cameraman and Jasmine as a presenter.

© Photo: Instagram Jasmine often shares snaps of her children on Instagram

Speaking about the first time they met, the TV star told The Mirror: "We went out dancing one night that weekend and I like a man who's not afraid to make a fool of himself on a dance floor. He was just so much fun and I guess I fell in love."

The property expert previously revealed that the relationship got off to a slow start. "It wasn't love at first sight, but a slow burner," she told the Express online. "We definitely weren't each other's types. We basically got thrown together in this amazing experience."

© Photo: Instagram Jasmine with her children, Joy and Albion

After five years of dating, the lovebirds tied the knot in June 2009, before going on to welcome two children, a daughter named Joy and a son named Albion.

The Channel 4 star often shares glimpses of her family life on her Instagram page. Earlier this month, Jasmine revealed that her children were able to join her on a work trip during their school summer holiday.

Sharing a snap of the family of four, she wrote: "The best bit of last week was knowing that my family was there at the end of each day! So happy to be able to bring them with me during the school holidays!"

Jasmine's children sometimes join her when she works abroad during school holidays

Jasmine has previously opened up about how her busy work schedule, which unsurprisingly takes her abroad a lot, impacts her home life and how lockdown allowed her to spend more time with her family. "Sometimes Jon and I don't see each other for a month at a time because I'll be away for a week and then I get back and he's gone," she told The Mirror. "It has been quite nice to be all together as a family. I think the kids have really, really enjoyed having their parents around."