Everything Jasmine Harman has said about her husband Jon and their marriage

Jasmine Harman is a regular fixture on our screens having presented Channel 4's A Place in the Sun since 2004. But when she's not jetting across Europe in search of the perfect property on the market, she can be found at home with her husband Jon and their two children.

Jasmine often shares glimpses of her home life online, but how much do you know about her other half? The presenter has sometimes spoken about their relationship during interviews, here's what she has said…

Who is Jasmine Harman's husband?

Jasmine Harman is married to Jon Boast, who works as a cameraman.

He has worked on several TV shows, including A Place in the Sun, Antiques Roadshow and various programmes for the Hairy Bikers and Kirstie Allsopp.

© Instagram Jasmine with her husband Jon wand their children, son Albion and daughter Joy

The couple tied the knot in June 2009 and went on to welcome a daughter named Joy and a son named Albion.

Jasmine has previously opened up about her 19-year relationship with Jon, and even marked their 14-year wedding anniversary in a touching Instagram post recently. Keep reading to find out more about the couple…

WATCH: Jasmine Harman's sweet tribute to husband

Jasmine met Jon on the set of A Place in the Sun

Jasmine and Jon first locked eyes on the set of the Channel 4 show. Jasmine was hosting the programme whilst her future husband was working as a cameraman.

© Instagram Jasmine and Jon met on the set of A Place in the Sun

"I met my husband Jon on my first A Place In The Sun," the property expert told The Express' Saturday magazine. "We did a pilot in South Africa, but when I filmed my first show for the series in Portugal, he was the cameraman."

Jasmine and Jon were just friends at first

Many people believe that the best romantic relationships start out as friendships, and Jasmine and Jon certainly confirm that theory!

Jasmine previously admitted that it wasn't love at first sight for the pair, who established a friendship before things turned romantic.

© Photo: Instagram Jasmine and Jon were initially just friends

"I wouldn't actually say it was love at first sight, it was more of a slow burn. We met, became great friends and then we fell in love," she told The Sun.

Jasmine even pinpointed the moment when she realised that she wanted to be more than just friends with her work colleague. "We went out dancing one night that weekend and I like a man who's not afraid to make a fool of himself on a dance floor," she explained to The Mirror. "He was just so much fun and I guess I fell in love."

© Photo: Instagram Jasmine with her children, Joy and Albion

Jasmine and Jon only fell out once whilst working together

Jasmine and Jon spent hours on end in each other's company whilst working on A Place in the Sun, and only ever had one argument!

"The only time I think we fell out on set was when the director was taken ill during a shoot and so with the director gone, Jon and I had to decide whether he should be in charge or whether I should be in charge," Jasmine explained to The Express. "The shoot had to go on, that's the only time we sort of disagreed or fell out on set.

© Photo: Instagram The couple tied the knot in 2009

"We never argued, we were spending 24 hours a day together but we both really enjoyed it," she added.

Jasmine and Jon sometimes go a month without seeing each other

Unsurprisingly, Jasmine's presenting role on A Place in the Sun takes her abroad a lot and while she gets to explore stunning European locations, it does mean less time at home.

Opening up about how her busy schedule impacts her home life, Jasmine said: "Sometimes Jon and I don't see each other for a month at a time because I'll be away for a week and then I get back and he's gone.

© Instagram Jon is a cameraman

"It has been quite nice to be all together as a family. I think the kids have really, really enjoyed having their parents around," she told The Mirror during lockdown.

When Jon was still working on the Channel 4 reality show, the couple got to see a whole lot more of each other. "It was brilliant and we saw much more of each other then what we do now," explained Jasmine.

© Instagram The couple recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary

"We sometimes don’t get to see each other much these days but when we were working together it was great," she told The Express.