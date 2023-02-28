Outer Banks fans have same complaint over season three - do you agree? What did you make of this OBX3 moment?

Outer Banks is finally back on our screens, and it's safe to say that fans had a somewhat mixed reaction to season three - particularly one storyline involving John B’s mysteriously missing father, Big John. Warning, spoilers ahead for season three…

In the third season, it is revealed that John B's father, who is presumed dead after going missing at sea, is actually alive, and the father and son share an emotional reunion. However, it’s safe to say that fans had a somewhat mixed response to it. See the emotional moment of their reunion…

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "Outer Banks season 3’s downfall was bringing Big John B back from the dead. his character was annoying and found myself wanting to skip the majority of scenes he was in. plus the main group wasn’t together enough."

Another person added: "COMPLETELY AGREE. I hated John… only cared about himself and the gold and he separated the group. I don’t think Sarah and John B should have been the only ones to find El Dorado. They are a group!! But I like the cliffhanger."

A third person added: "John B’s dad is selfish as hell. I think he’s just as bad as Ward. These fathers continue to put their selfish needs first over their children. #OuterBanks."

However, another fan defended the character, with one writing: "I think it was needed for the story arc. I thought it was good to balance John B and Sarah. Both of their dads ended up not being who knew them to be and ended up bringing them closer. Before, those relationships were points of contention. Now they can understand."

